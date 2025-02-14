Typecasting isn't a rarity in Hollywood, even among genuinely great actors, yet there are still plenty of individuals who manage to break the mold and defy expectations with each role they take. Among those actors who have escaped being pigeonholed, however, Daisy Ridley is becoming a standout. Initially bursting onto the scene as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she's spread her wings and flown to all manner of genres from murder-mysteries with Murder on the Orient Express to the romantic Shakespearian re-imagining Ophelia, the psychological thriller The Marsh King's Daughter, and beyond. For her latest outing, Cleaner, she plays a John McClane-like action hero under the direction of GoldenEye and Casino Royale's Martin Campbell, and it's another film that has her thankful she has the freedom to explore in her career.

At a Q&A for the new action thriller attended by Collider's Leah Marilla Thomas, Ridley spoke to Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about the new project while also reflecting on everything she's done leading up to this point. He specifically asked the actress about her hectic past few years in which she's taken her genre-hopping to new heights between the aforementioned Marsh King and Cleaner, as well as the Disney+ inspirational biographical drama Young Woman and the Sea, the neo-noir Magpie, and the melancholic Sometimes I Think About Dying, as well as a foray into video games with the time-bending Twelve Minutes opposite James McAvoy. That's all without counting her upcoming SXSW debut, We Bury the Dead, a survival-horror flick that pits her against the undead as a member of a body retrieval unit searching for her husband. Regarding all the variety, she answered "I feel really genuinely blessed that I have not been pigeonholed."

Ridley's wide range as a performer is also reflective of how she consumes and appreciates cinema in general. The modern Star Wars trilogy star's tastes are varied, which means she's game to tackle projects from across all genres. Perhaps the most satisfying part of it all, however, is facing completely new challenges with each different project and learning how or training herself to overcome them. She described her thought process, adding:

"And it's weird that the way I feel about the work I've been doing is, on the plane over here, I watched Smile 2, then The Pelican Brief, and then Practical Magic. Like, I love such different films, for various different reasons. I love all the different sorts of actors and directors. So, getting to do my version of that and getting to work with different people in different genres, as different roles is so wonderful. That the last few years have felt really great, really great, and feels so like each project has had its challenges to overcome, whether it be emotional or physical or, stamina wise for Young Woman and the Sea, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I going to do this day after day after day,’ when I'm exhausted. And so, all of that has been a really wonderful, learning process, and I get to work with really great people."

What Can We Expect Next From Ridley's Career?