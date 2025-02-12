When you’re as big of a star as Daisy Ridley, everyone is always curious about what project you’re going to be in next. Ridley may be best known for her work as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but since her last outing in the Galaxy Far, Far Away in 2019, she has starred in other projects alongside major Hollywood figures like Tom Holland, Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, and more. Ridley will next be seen in Cleaner, the upcoming action thriller from the director of Casino Royale, Martin Campbell, but she’s also got a slew of other projects in the works. During a recent Q&A at Collider’s screening of Cleaner, which was hosted by Steve Weintraub with Leah Marilla Thomas also in attendance, Ridley teased some details about her next project:

“Tom [Bateman], who wrote Magpie, and I are doing something, he has written something else that we have sort of been waiting for the green light, and I actually had an idea that I have been working on with someone else, which is actually quite strange because it’s the first time that I’ve done that with another writer. When I went to the meeting, he was like 'I can’t believe you’re doing this!' But, we had talked about it and honestly, he doesn’t have the bandwidth because he’s obviously writing something else that was his idea, but that we will do together. I want to be in it. I’m like, 'please show me the script.' He read the book, 'Fox Vision,' and he’s basically written out the whole thing without having written out the script, but it’s so fantastic, and I can’t wait to read the script.”

Ridley’s husband Tom Bateman made his feature screenwriting debut on Magpie last year, the thriller starring Ridley alongside Shazad Latif that earned strong scores of 83% from critics and 81% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. While details about his next project — which will seemingly also feature Ridley in a leading role — are sparse at this time, it’s still exciting to hear that the two are already working on another movie together. Bateman is no stranger to the screen himself, however; he recently featured in a recurring role alongside Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in Based on a True Story, the quirky comedy streaming on Peacock, and he also starred opposite other stars like Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton in Thirteen Lives, the 2022 docudrama streaming on Prime Video.

What Else Is Next for Daisy Ridley?