The Big Picture Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars remains shrouded in mystery, despite circulating rumors about the plot of the upcoming film.

Ridley is excited about the project, with filming expected to begin later this year.

Fans eagerly await updates on when production will begin for Ridley's next Star Wars movie, as the script is currently unfinished.

By now, rumors have circulated far and wide among Star Wars fans regarding the plot of Daisy Ridley's upcoming return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, which will see her reprise her role as Rey 15 years after the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Detailed as those rumors might have been, it seems they are just that. Rumors.

During a conversation at SXSW promoting her new film Magpie, Ridley was asked by Collider's Steve Weintraub whether it was true that her new film was going to be called New Jedi Order, to which Ridley replied, "I don't know! I mean, I think so. From the announcement, I don't think that's changed." And while we do know she knows what to expect in terms of the plot, she added that she has yet to actually read the script, saying "I know a script is happening, and I'm going to be reading it imminently, which is very exciting."

Her excitement echoes similar sentiments from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who told CNN earlier this year, "I'm very thrilled about the project because I think what we're about to create is something very special." Excitement for the project has only been mounting since it was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe last spring, so when exactly can we expect to see it?

When Will Daisy Ridley's Star Wars Movie Start Filming?

Close

While there is currently no release date for the movie, Ridley went on to tell Weintraub that she's hoping to step in front of the camera as the iconic Jedi sooner rather than later. When asked whether it was true the movie is supposed to film this year, Ridley said:

"I think it could be this year. It could be, but I'm not sure. I think to be honest, the writers' strike has obviously delayed quite a lot of things. So the intention was later this year. Hopefully, it will be. Otherwise, top of next, I would imagine."

There is currently no release date for Ridley's next Star Wars movie. Magpie is currently screening at SXSW. Look for more from our studio at SXSW soon.

Magpie (2024) A couple find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast alongside a controversial major star. Release Date March 9, 2024 Director Sam Yates Cast Daisy Ridley , Shazad Latif , Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz , Alistair Petrie , Pippa Bennett-Warner , Niall Wright , Cherrelle Skeete , Andy M Milligan , Jenny Galloway , Emmet Kirwan Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers Tom Bateman

Find Tickets Now