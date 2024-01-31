The Big Picture Daisy Ridley discusses her new film Sometimes I Think About Dying and her upcoming film Magpie.

Ridley talks about her process for selecting roles and wanting to try different genres.

Ridley reveals that the idea for Magpie came to her after working on Marsh King's Daughter and discussing it with her husband, who eventually wrote the script.

Daisy Ridley has a busy few months ahead of her this year with film premieres and festivals. Amid the busy press circuit for her newly released festival darling Sometimes I Think About Dying, Ridley caught up with Collider to discuss the film; her brainchild Magpie, which premieres at SXSW in March; and reflect on her past and future in the Star Wars franchise as she prepares for the upcoming Rey-centric feature.

While most of the interview focuses on Sometimes I Think About Dying, which hails from director Rachel Lambert, and screenwriters Stefanie Abel Horowitz, Kevin Armento, and Katy Wright-Mead, Ridley also spoke at length about how Magpie came into existence. It isn't the first time Ridley has spoken to Collider about the film, but this time she delved into the finer details about Magpie—including how Marsh King's Daughter gave wing to the idea that her husband Tom Bateman eventually penned. Directed by Sam Yates, Magpie stars Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Alistair Petrie, and is set to have its world premiere at SXSW.

COLLIDER: I absolutely love the roles that you have taken on in the last few years, and I'm curious, when you are reading scripts and auditioning, are there specific tropes or themes or character traits that you're looking for in gravitating towards?

DAISY RIDLEY: I think the short answer is no. I've been thinking about the choices I make, but I don't have a grand plan of, “I want to do this and then this, then this.” I definitely have a thing of wanting to do different genres, and I have a thing of, “If I'm going to be incredibly jealous of someone else doing this role, I should try and do this role.” I think one of the things is overcoming something, but obviously that takes shape in different ways. Sometimes it's a big overcoming that encompasses other people and safety and all that sort of stuff in the Star Wars world. Then with this, it's overcoming the difficulty to connect. But beyond that, I was with someone who I will not name, and they were like, "The way you choose things is so interesting." I was like, "Okay." [Laughs] I was like, "Was that a compliment?"

I think I just like what I like, and with this, to be honest, I really wanted to work with Rachel [Lambert], too, so that was a double bonus. Then I feel like it's such an adventure finding out who the people are and trying to differentiate it from the previous role, and do something different and feel different energy or voice or physicality, or whatever that may be. Then that's just a bonus, being able to try and do different things.

Well, I say that as a complete compliment. I genuinely do like the roles that you've gone out for.

RIDLEY: No, no, the way you said it was a compliment.

[Laughs] Okay, I was like, "I meant it as a compliment!" Because I like seeing actors try new genres and not get stuck in a rut. It's very nice to see you trying these different genres and character things. I was also curious, I'm always really interested to learn how actors get into that headspace for the role. For me, I like to build playlists and Pinterest boards and try to get into that headspace. Are you somebody who does journaling or playlists, or even looking at how animals move and figuring out the physicality in that way?

RIDLEY: Sometimes I'm like, "I wish I had a process." Like the last job I did, I was like, "Maybe this is the job where I have a scent." I don't know, I really admire it when people have their thing that they do. My thing is I think so much about it and I talk about it, and then I guess see. But also, there's a certain level of prep that's different with accent. Doing The Marsh King's Daughter, which I'd done just before Sometimes I Think About Dying, and then this, that was also such a different experience anyway, preparing as a role, because I had not done accent prep before. That was also incredibly revealing in a way because I felt like I was rehearsing, even though I wasn't rehearsing. It was very illuminating to do that. So my thing is thinking, rereading, discussion.

But strangely enough with this, Fran is super different to me, but I felt like she was so familiar. It strangely didn't feel like such a leap to inhabit her because I feel like I know people like her. I understood her. I feel like she's complicated, and she's not one thing, so there were so many different sorts of fun things to play. Then I had spoken to Rachel at length about everything, and then there was just time and space to try things. The way Rachel works is very intentional. It was quite a wonderful... It was strange. It was like putting on a coat that feels familiar, even though she's so different from me.

That goes on so perfectly to my next question. Fran is such a precious and very different character, and I was wondering, did you learn anything about yourself in the process? Because it is such a different role and a different character, and she's so insular. There's so much going on inside that then translates into subtle movements of the eyes and subtle facial expressions, and it's so beautiful to watch.

RIDLEY: I feel like I learned more from the interaction in the café between Fran and Carol, because those two characters are probably two ends of the spectrum. One is friendly and chatty and laughing and available emotionally, and then Fran is not. Carol has had a really, really hard time, and I think there was probably an assumption on Fran's part that she has it all together and everything's good, but that's a lesson in itself. Fran has had this very difficult weekend of processing her own difficulties and the awful thing that she said, and there's Carol who seems to have a great life and yet is having a really hard time. I think that interaction is one of the many in this film that it is about being human and about connecting.

All of us are covering things up, and all of us do it in different ways. Some people make uncomfortable jokes when they feel uncomfortable. Some people talk really loudly and go into a story, and some people sit quietly and go, "No, no, I'm fine. I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine." That between them, both of them giving space, and Fran listening to what Carol's going through, but Carol's also non-judgmental and making the most of things even in this very difficult time. It was more probably thinking about how people cover things up and what people might be covering up, and how to try and facilitate room for someone who is really quiet or someone who is super loud.

That's a beautiful scene that made me think a lot and also get a little emotional. I think I cried just a little bit.

RIDLEY: Rachel was like, "Guys hold back", because honestly Marcia [DeBonis] started doing it, and I was, like, so emotional. Rachel was like, "Marcia, you have to hold back a little more," and I had to hold back a little more. Marcia is amazing.

'Magpie' Was Inspired By Ridley's Time on the Set of 'Marsh King's Daughter'

It's a beautiful scene. It really works so well. I did want to shift gears and talk about Magpie. The plot for that is just absolutely bonkers, and I'm so excited. I also love that this is a story that you developed, and I'm curious, what was that process like for you? How did the idea come to you?

RIDLEY: The idea actually came between Marsh King's Daughter and before Sometimes I Think About Dying. The girl that played my daughter in The Marsh King's Daughter was phenomenal, and she was also five, and she was also calling me mommy in a scene. She's so smart, she knew I wasn't, but I was struck by how strange that was because her dad was with her on set because her mom was at home with the baby and the other sister. I was like, "How is this for a child? How do you separate going to..?" Obviously, adults get lost in roles — she's five! So, I was flying back from that job, and I was like, "Ooh!" and had this sort of idea. I landed, and my husband picked me up, and I had read a few of his other scripts, and he's a really, really good writer. I told him the story, and he was like, "Well, should we work on it together?"

He sculpted it. My idea was centering on the actress who is playing the mother of the little girl. Then it actually became what's happening to the woman left at home when her family are in this romantic world of filmmaking and everything's fun and seductive, and what that would do to someone who is not part of that, who is home with a baby when her husband has been unfaithful before; what that does to a person when they know that he is having feelings for the person playing the mother of his child. Tom really sculpted that into what it is now. The whole process was honestly fantastic. It was actually during filming for Sometimes I Think About Dying. We spoke with a few directors and Sam [Yates] really connected, and was brilliant, and we already had Kate [Solomon] on, who was our producer with us.

I think Rachel, for me, with Sometimes I Think About Dying is really intentional. She's an intentional filmmaker. I felt like going into Magpie, that's what we all felt. We knew what the intention of the film was, we knew what we wanted to make. We knew tonally what we wanted it to feel like. And because on Sometimes I Think About Dying they had been very generous with me, the producers in helping me understand the budget and schedule, I felt like I knew what was possible because we had done it. I had just done it. I was like, "Guys, we're going to do this. We can do this." I was the one going, "I know we can do this. I know we can do this." It all happened pretty quickly, like within I think, two-and-a-bit years, everything wrapped up, ready to go. But yes, it's very exciting and obviously petrifying, but it's very exciting to share it. I think it's a very particular tone. It's somewhere between a noir and a thriller, and I think what Sam did is very exciting.

I cannot wait to see. I'm curious, what has changed for you being in a project from the ground up and seeing all of the budgeting, the scheduling, all of those aspects? How has it changed your view on filmmaking and your approach to it?

RIDLEY: I think it's interesting because it always was different strokes for different folks. I've been on stuff that needed a massive budget and needed a long schedule, and then I've been on stuff that didn't have that. I think for me, it's just more, I don't know, I definitely came in with a sense of what was possible more so than ever before. I actually knew that we could do it, but there's also a sense of, we had to ask for favors from people because otherwise it would've been very difficult. I suppose the real takeaway is it's hard to make movies regardless of the size, and particularly now I think everyone's feeling post-strike, post-everything, it's difficult to feel like we're all... Everyone's trying, but it's still difficult to do. It gave me more admiration for people making anything of any size, but in a sort of everyday way, it gave me just a boost of, “I know we can do this because I know what we've got, and I know what we haven’t!”

Looking Back at Daisy Ridley's Past and Future With 'Star Wars'

Oh, I cannot wait. As we wrap up, I did, of course, want to ask something about Star Wars because I'm sure everybody is asking that, but the layup for the question is talking about how important Rey is to so many people. Back in 2022, I was on a panel at Star Wars Celebration with four other incredible women that was specifically about how Rey has defined an entire generation. It was honestly one of the best experiences of my life. This was Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. The room was packed, it was standing room only. Everybody was dressed up like Rey. It was a beautiful moment and it made me think about just how much Rey has impacted an entire generation of women and everyone. I'm curious for you, looking back and then obviously looking forward, what has it been like to essentially give birth to this character that means so much to people in very different ways? Everybody has their own reason that Rey resonates with them, and I'm just curious about that aspect of it.

RIDLEY: I think it's really interesting because I always felt just part of something. I never thought too much about my place in the thing, I just felt about the thing. It still surprises me when people are kind about her, particularly, because of course, people love Star Wars. But I'm always like, "Oh, thanks!" It's still so thrilling. I think I love her as a character, and I loved the characters around her, and I love the people in it. It feels quite wonderful. I think if I thought about it too much my head would explode because it's not overwhelming in a bad way, but like, “Wow,” overwhelming, “Oh my god.” Yeah, I think it's wonderful.

The thing about Celebration is it's a room full of love and joy, and there's often a lot of chat about other stuff. It's like if you are actually in a room with other Star Wars fans, there's so much joy between everyone. It's just not what it's sometimes made out to be. When we did the announcement last year, my agent flew over, and honestly, I came off and we were all really emotional. Of course, I always feel lucky to be part of it, but it was like a reminder, I suppose, of how people do feel about Rey. I was like, "It's wonderful." It's wonderful to be part of something that people love, and to play a character that people... It's so weird.

It's really making me emotional thinking about it because I don't... Yeah, I try not to too much because it is so whoa. But it's great. I feel very, in a way, like carrying on, I'm like, "Of course I fucking would. Look at this great character. Yeah!" I get to have more adventures. And in a role way, I'm like, "Where is she now? What is this new adventure and how are things going to go?" That's a long way of saying it's great. It's really great.

I'm so excited that you haven't had to wait your whole life to come back to Rey. God, somebody said that The Force Awakens came out 10 years ago next year, and my brain almost exploded thinking about it. I love that you're getting to experience that joy and that love and getting your flowers again as Rey so soon.

RIDLEY: It's strange because I didn't think it would be so soon, and then I feel like it was 11 years ago that I was cast, and I'm like, "But aren’t I 60?” Time is going too fast! But it's wonderful. I feel like all of the roles I've been able to do feel so different and so wonderful, but they all feel great. Each thing I've done is like, “That was just wonderful.” Actually, one of the things, and this is beside the point of that, but it's one of my favorite things that I think about, Mads Mikkelsen did this interview, and I literally have a screenshot in my phone, he said, "Each one of my jobs is the most important. It might not be the best, but it's the most important." Each job I'm like, "I want this to feel like the most important thing I've ever done." Meeting everything with that openness and willingness to try, as you say, to try a new thing. It's strange because I'm playing a character I've played before, but it's going to be trying something new. A lot has changed for me in the past few years from that time.

Sometimes I Think About Dying is in select theaters now.

