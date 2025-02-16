The best part about being part of the Star Wars universe, according to Daisy Ridley, is being part of the Star Wars universe. What more does a Jedi have to say? In a Q&A following a screening of her latest film Cleaner in New York City, hosted by Collider Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Ridley discussed unexpectedly re-watching The Force Awakens for the first time in years, the Star Wars character she keeps in her car, and more.

"I'd watched [The Force Awakens] maybe three times around the time it came out," said Ridley, "and weirdly it was on at the gym when I was working out. So I saw a bit of it very recently." She's not averse to watching herself in movies as a rule or anything. Some actors famously run for the hills, even at premieres. "I feel like I've been able to separate, sort of, watching myself from the film as a whole," she continued. "And I want to watch the film as a whole. It's never really comfortable, but certainly when it was on recently I was like 'aww!' And it felt really, like, very sweet to watch very young me on the screen."

One Piece of ‘Star Wars’ Memorabilia Stays by Daisy Ridley’s Side

Image via Lucasfilm

No, it's not her lightsaber–though that is her favorite Star Wars-related possession. "It's so funny," Ridley said. "I have it in a sort of random place. The other day I was like 'Oh! My lightsaber.' There it was." (We're talking about the actual prop, by the way, not a recreation. "I actually have two," Ridley said.) It's not any of the many Rey toys or figurines she has accumulated, either, because eventually, it became too weird to "have loads of stuff with your own face on it," she said. "So that went out to various friends and family."

It is, instead, her character's adorable droid companion. "I have a BB-8 in my car that I can't part with," Ridley said. "It's sort of... it's just... yeah I can't have it out of the car. It's just in there. You know?" Yes! Even if it's more of a mascot than an actual navigational tool, there's no better place for an astromech droid.

While it's unconfirmed whether Ridley will attend Star Wars Celebration in Japan this April ("I might be doing something then production-wise," she said somewhat ominously. "I was hoping to go, but I don't know.") big gatherings like that remain a highlight of her overall and ongoing Star Wars experience. "Nothing feels like that room," she said, remembering the 2023 announcement of a Rey solo movie a.k.a. "the new one" in Ridley's words. "It's the most unbelievable thing. When people are united in their love for something, for anything, and it just so happens that I'm part of the Star Wars world, it's so beautiful. Ultimately, a film about good versus evil and people overcoming [evil]. The feeling that we all have together is the best part."

Stay tuned for further updates on Ridley's future in the Star Wars franchise. The Force Awakens is available to stream on Disney+.