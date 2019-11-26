Watch: Daisy Ridley Raps a Recap of the Previous 8 ‘Star Wars’ Movies on ‘The Tonight Show’

0

Much has been made about the fact that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the conclusion to the eight previous Star Wars episodic movies that have come before. But if you don’t have time to watch all eight films before Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, or if you just don’t really want to sit through those damn prequels again (we don’t blame you), Daisy Ridley is here to save the day.

The Rise of Skywalker actress and lead of “the sequel trilogy” took the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage last night and presented a nearly three-minute recap of the Star Wars story thus far—in rap form. Yes indeed, Ridley showed off her rapping skills by running down Episode I through Episode VIII, and it’s pretty darn delightful. No doubt she had help in writing the rap (perhaps from Questlove and/or Black Thought?), and no doubt this all ties into Disney’s marketing campaign somehow, but in practice this is still a genuinely fun and neat thing.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of the original trilogy and prequel trilogy factor into the story of Rise of Skywalker. Director/co-writer J.J. Abrams had the idea to bring Emperor Palpatine back while he was making The Force Awakens and no doubt the Big Bad of the first two trilogies plays a role in this concluding chapter, but I just hope the plot of Rise of Skywalker doesn’t hinge on some weird subplot from the other films just for the sake of “tying it all together.” Give me a solid ending to Rey and Kylo Ren’s arcs and I’m good.

Check out Daisy Ridley rapping about Star Wars below. Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.