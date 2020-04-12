Watch: Daisy Ridley Reads a ‘Star Wars’ Story to Thank Everyone on Coronavirus Frontlines

For today’s edition of “Extremely Soothing and Deeply Good,” I present to you a video of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker actor Daisy Ridley reading a Star Wars story as a way of thanks those folks fighting on the frontlines of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For this special Star Wars read-along, Ridley opted to read the book BB-8 on the Run by Drew Daywalt and Matt Myers. Canonically, BB-8 on the Run takes place during Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and follows the ball-shaped droid’s journey to get a top secret map back to Resistance headquarters. While the story is primarily aimed at younger Star Wars fans, it’s hard to deny this simple but fun story is exactly the right kind of pure-hearted medicine fans of all ages need right now. Before Ridley began reading Daywalt and Myers’ story about the cutest Star Wars sequel trilogy droid on the block, she gave a special thank you everyone: “Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need. Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling.”

"Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need. Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling."–Daisy Ridley pic.twitter.com/Jq883yc9SP — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2020

Hopefully, listening to Ridley’s soothing English accent say “BB-8” over and over as she reads this adorable little tale set in a galaxy far, far away from this one will comfort you as much as it comforted me. I know life can feel pretty chaotic, confusing, and complex right now, with updates big and small breaking in with equal fervor into our daily lives. But this short video, which finds us at the end of another seemingly long and unending week, is something deeply good and escapist and, I believe, what we all need right now.

