Daisy Ridley in Talks for Psychological Thriller ‘The Ice Beneath Her’

Hollywood has not always been kind to leading actors in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga. Mark Hamill can be a geek icon now that Star Wars fandom is a cultural force, but people forget that for decades of his post-Return of the Jedi career, Hamill was in the wilderness, relegated to supporting roles and voice acting despite starring in one of the biggest franchises of all-time. The Star Wars prequels certainly weren’t a career boon for Hayden Christensen despite the financial success of those movies (although the negative critical reception likely blew back on the young actor, who also didn’t really have the benefit of an actors’ director with George Lucas helming the prequels). Now that the Sequel Trilogy has wrapped, where does that leave its lead actor, Daisy Ridley, who was pretty much plucked from obscurity to lead three of the biggest movies of all-time

Deadline reports that Ridley is currently in talks to star in the psychological thriller The Ice Beneath Her, which “revolves around a detective and psychological profiler who work to solve the case after a young woman is found beheaded in the home of a prominent businessman. The investigation quickly evolves into a race against time.” Deadline says the story has an unreliable narrator and Camilla Grebe‘s best-selling novel is similar to crime-thrillers like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. Caitlin Parrish (Supergirl) wrote the screenplay with filmmaking trio Radio Silence (Ready or Not) on board to director and produce.

To Ridley’s credit, she has stayed busy in between Star Wars movies with roles in Murder on the Orient Express and Ophelia as well as the upcoming Chaos Walking. But as far as her future career goes, Ridley has what other Star Wars leads didn’t, which is that regardless of people’s opinions on the movies, she came away popular and ready for the next step. People know who she is, and they like her as an actress. At this point, it’s just a matter of finding exciting roles that will continue to show her talents, and hopefully The Ice Beneath Her will do exactly that.