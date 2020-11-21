It's hard to believe a series as pleasantly predictable as the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian would ever be mired in controversy. But, alas, that's exactly what happened early in Season 2 when Baby Yoda proceeded to chow down on some unfertilized frog eggs in Episode 2, "The Passenger." The eggs in question belonged to Frog Lady, a passenger hitching a ride on the Razor Crest so she could reunite with her husband. Frog Lady was transporting precious cargo: Unfertilized eggs that were the last of her line. Needless to say, protecting the eggs was of the utmost importance; Baby Yoda, a literal 50-year-old toddler, had other plans. Motivated by the primal need to satiate his hunger, this child ate Frog Lady's eggs — something The Mandalorian team played to be funny and intentionally disturbing but was mostly just disturbing.

Given the fact that Baby Yoda's egg-eating scandal has now become a hot-button issue all across the galaxy, it was only a matter of time before a Star Wars alum would finally weigh in and give their opinions on the alien child's infraction. That Star Wars alum ended up being Daisy Ridley, an avid fan of The Mandalorian who shared her thoughts about that Baby Yoda plot point while chatting with IGN about her upcoming movie, Chaos Walking.

When the topic was raised, the Star Wars actor jokingly reacted with, "Oh, cancel culture. Look, Mando’s gotta eat, Yoda's got to get strong. That's just that," before going on to say, "I'm like, 'Yoda, do your thing.' The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It's all good. It was beautiful."

While speaking about Star Wars-related matters, IGN also made a point of asking Ridley whether she'd be interested in returning to the sci-fi franchise and reprising her sequel trilogy role of Rey Skywalker. It makes sense that a Rey return is possible as the Star Wars universe expands; seeing more of Ridley isn't outside the realm of possibility.

However, Ridley seems perfectly satisfied with the place Rey ended up at the end of Star Wars - Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. As she told IGN, "I think for me the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [after the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

She continued, "I feel totally, totally satisfied with how that story finished. I just don't know what else she could do that I didn't have to do. Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it's sort of an amazing thing. I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it's just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting."

The Mandalorian Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are released every Friday. For more, read our mid-season review and catch up on the latest Disney+ updates here.

