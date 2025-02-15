Don't be too surprised if Daisy Ridley's upcoming zombie movie leaves you deeply sad. Following Collider's recent advanced screening of Martin Campbell's action thriller Cleaner, also starring Ridley and with the actor in attendance, she participated in a Q&A hosted by Steve Weintraub and briefly touched on We Bury The Dead.

We Bury the Dead, directed by Zak Hilditch, will premiere at SXSW in March. It follows a woman named Ava, played by Ridley, in a body retrieval unit dealing with bodies that don't stay dead. We Bury the Dead was filmed in early 2024 in Western Australia and is set on the Australian island state of Tasmania, according to Variety. Hilditch himself is Australian, and the supporting cast is made up of performers from Down Under, both Australia and New Zealand, including Titans' star Brenton Thwaites as Ava's companion on this supernatural road trip, Mark Coles Smith, Kym Jackson, Matt Whelan, and Salme Gerensar.

Daisy Ridley Expects Audiences To Have Different Reactions to ‘We Bury the Dead’

Image via Nic Duncan

"I think it will be a very beautiful thing to see how people react to it," Ridley told moderator and Collider Editor-in-Chief Weintraub.

"My mum and sister watched it separately and my mum said 'oh, it was so sad' and my sister said 'oh, it was so scary.' And I was like that's great–because it's a zombie movie, but at the heart of it is a woman trying to find her husband, and she doesn't know what she's gonna find. She doesn't know if he's alive or dead or somewhere in between."

Per the official film description, Ava joins the body retrieval unit in order to search for her husband after a military experiment goes calamitously wrong. All the best zombie movies (and zombie prestige television series) are character-driven and less about the undead than how the living survive them. The ability to find human stories in inhuman circumstances is why we keep coming back to the genre and science fiction in general. Some of us are here for the scary and some of us are here for the sad. And like any story, we bring our own life experiences that color our interpretation.

In a previous Collider Q&A, Ridley revealed that she nick-named her We Bury the Dead character "Sad Sad Ava" and described the film as a "meditation on grief" because of the tough time she's going through in the film and the uncertainty ahead of her. And it's not dissimilar to the themes and familial relationships that Ridley's Cleaner character goes through as well. Both women take dangerous risks to protect their loved ones.

While we wait for We Bury the Dead, you can see Cleaner in theaters February 21.