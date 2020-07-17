Dakota Fanning Details Her Three-Week Experience Making ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

–

Dakota Fanning has accomplished quite a bit over the years, beginning with her breakout performance in the 2001 release, I Am Sam, at just seven-years-old. Ever since, not only has she been amassing a steady stream of credits including blockbusters like War of the Worlds and unforgettable independent films like 2010’s The Runaways, but she also graduated from New York University and made her directorial debut with the short film, Hello Apartment.

Clearly there’s a lot to discuss when chronicling Fanning’s journey in Hollywood and we do get to a good deal of it in her episode of Collider Connected for the big premiere of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, but right now, how about a clip of Fanning talking about the film that reminded her why she loves acting so much? When asked what film gave her the most clarity as far as the path she wants her career to take, Fanning pinpointed the importance of working with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:

“A huge dream of mine was to work with Quentin Tarantino. I wanted that since I saw Kill Bill for the first time. And so having that sort of come true was a moment of this weird relief, you know what I mean? It was just one of those moments that was so exciting, and then being on that set, I was there for almost three weeks to do my part because he has that luxury of time to really put in to each vignette that makes up his films. It just reminded me of why I love being an actor and why this is what I want to do, and that there’s no better adrenalin rush than being on a set with a director that you admire and a cinematographer that you admire and an actor that you admire, and just every piece of the puzzle is so extraordinary and so larger than life. And also very intimate and very much about, ‘We’re making a movie,’ and, ‘It’s a beautiful day to make a movie!’ Quentin, his sort of childlike love, just genuine love of film and television just comes through in any conversation that I think anyone could ever have with him and it just rubs off on everybody on the set, and so it really was a moment of just remembering why this is what I’ve chosen to do with my life and that I do love it!”

Fanning has already worked with some of the most famous filmmakers out there including Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington and many others, but does all of that experience stop her from getting the pre-shoot jitters when she’s working with folks like Brad Pitt and Tarantino? Nope! The nerves are still there, but that’s where the shooting schedule and her character’s costume came in handy:

“It was very luxurious to be able to film that sequence in order. So the first thing that I filmed was literally the shot of me appearing behind the screen door and the sun rising over my face, and that was kind of my first thing. So that was good because I didn’t have to say any lines yet. [Laughs] You know, it was kind of more of a physicality thing, the camera was kind of far away. I was like, ‘Okay, we’re easing our way into this close-up shot of my eyes. We’re easing me into it a bit.’ It was interesting though because I did feel like the red hair and the brown contact lenses and the sort of freckled make-up and the dirt and everything was almost like a shield. I didn’t feel like myself; I really did feel like another character. And she is such a wild-eyed could do or say anything character that I felt empowered by that.”

Fanning also took a moment to highlight the atmosphere Tarantino creates on set:

“I was definitely nervous but again, even though it is a larger than life experience, Quentin really makes it very special and very intimate. He’s right there behind the camera and he’s worked with so many of the same people over and over again, which I also think is something that I’ve noticed that most of the greats do; they keep their crew very close and they’re all very loyal to one another and I think that’s really beautiful and seeing that camaraderie up close was really incredible and it made for a very safe environment.”

If you’d like to hear even more from Fanning about naturally being drawn to acting at a very young age, the movie she’s approached about most, what it was like returning for another round of The Alienist and more, keep an eye out for her full episode of Collider Connected dropping on Sunday, July 19th, just in time for the big debut of The Alienist: Angel of Darkness on TNT.