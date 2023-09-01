With a career spanning from her childhood to adulthood, Dakota Fanning has garnered critical acclaim for her talent and is recognized as one of Hollywood's most accomplished and respected young actresses. After making an appearance in the unremarkable feature film Viena and the Fantomes three years ago, Fanning will make a comeback in Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington this September.

Fanning has showcased her versatility in a wide range of roles across different genres, from drama to sci-fi and from period pieces to contemporary films. Thus, now is such a great time to revisit Fanning’s Rotten Tomatoes highest-rated films for some reference before diving into her latest performance.

10 ‘The Runaways’ (2010)

Image via Sony Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 69%

The Runaways is a dazzling ride through the 1970s rock 'n' roll scene, chronicling the meteoric rise of the iconic all-female teenage titular band. Fanning takes center stage as Cherie Currie, the band's rebellious lead vocalist. The film showcases the band's journey from obscurity to stardom, exploring the highs and lows of fame, all set against a backdrop of electrifying performances and classic rock anthems.

RELATED: 8 Great Movies About Music That Aren't Biopics or Musicals

Fanning's performance in The Runaways is nothing short of a revelation. Shedding her child-star image, Fanning steps into Currie's shoes with remarkable finesse. She captures the essence of Currie's transformation from an innocent young girl to a fearless rock icon, delivering a portrayal that's as electrifying as the music itself.

9 ‘The Motel Life’ (2012)

Image via Random Media

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 70%

The Motel Life follows the journey through the lives of two brothers, Frank and Jerry Lee Flannigan, portrayed by Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff, as they navigate the rough terrain of Reno, Nevada. Fanning joins the cast as Annie James, a pivotal character who brings both hope and chaos into their turbulent world.

In The Motel Life, Fanning delivers a compelling performance that adds depth and emotional resonance to the story. Fanning's acting range is on display in her depiction of Annie James, a disturbed young woman involved in the lives of the brothers. She gives Annie a feeling of vulnerability and honesty, which makes her on-screen persona appealing and fascinating.

8 ‘In the Realm of the Unreal’ (2004)

Image via Mongrel Media

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 70%

In the Realm of the Unreal is a documentary that unravels the extraordinary life and artistry of outsider artist Henry Darger. This film takes you on a journey into the enigmatic world of Darger, a reclusive janitor who secretly penned a 15,000-page novel and created a visually stunning fantasy universe populated by young heroines.

Adding an extra layer of charm to this documentary is Fanning, who serves as the narrator. Her youthful yet soulful voice guides you through the intricate narrative of Darger's life and works, adding depth and emotion to the storytelling. Fanning's narration is not just informative; it's a captivating performance that draws you into Darger's fantastical realm, making In the Realm of the Unreal a must-watch for both art enthusiasts and those curious about the mysterious world of creativity.

7 ‘War of the Worlds’ (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76%

Bringing H.G. Wells' classic novel to life with a modern twist, War of the Worlds follows the chaos that ensues when Earth is invaded by deadly extraterrestrial tripods. Tom Cruise leads the charge as the film's protagonist, Ray Ferrier, a divorced, blue-collar worker who finds himself in the midst of an alien invasion.

RELATED: How Steven Spielberg Turned 'War of the Worlds' Into a Chilling 9/11 Parallel

Fanning plays Rachel Ferrier, Ray’s daughter, and adds a poignant touch to the intense narrative as the family fights for survival in the face of otherworldly destruction. Despite her young age, she delivers a compelling and emotionally charged portrayal of Rachel, capturing the fear and vulnerability of a child thrust into a nightmarish scenario. Fanning's talent shines through in her ability to convey genuine terror and resilience, making her a standout in a film filled with thrilling special effects.

6 ‘Nine Lives’ (2005)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 76%

Nine Lives consists of nine separate yet interconnected short stories, each centered around a different woman. The film provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of these diverse characters, offering poignant and thought-provoking vignettes that explore various facets of womanhood, relationships, and self-discovery.

Fanning played the small role of a girl named Maria where she delivers a compelling performance, capturing the nuances of her character's experiences and emotions, adding depth and authenticity to the segment she appears in. In addition, despite her limited screen time, Maria comes across as sympathetic and empathetic due to her expressive eyes and subtle facial gestures that allow the audience to connect with her inner world.

5 ‘Charlotte's Web’ (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 79%

Adapted from E.B. White's beloved children's novel, Charlotte's Web brings to life the enchanting tale of a friendship between a clever spider named Charlotte, voiced by Julia Roberts, and a lovable pig named Wilbur. The story unfolds in the idyllic Zuckerman's farm, where Wilbur (Dominic Scott Kay), learns that he is destined for the dinner table. With Charlotte's help, he embarks on a journey to prove his worth and avoid becoming bacon.

Fanning plays the role of Fern Arable, the compassionate and kind-hearted young girl who forms a close bond with Wilbur. Fanning's performance is a delightful addition to the film, as she brings warmth and authenticity to her character. Her portrayal of Fern captures the innocence and wonder of childhood, making her a relatable and endearing presence in the story.

4 ‘Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood’ (2019)

Image via Sony Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 85%

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood follows the lives of actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the changing landscape of Hollywood. Amid the backdrop of the Manson Family murders, their stories intertwine with those of Hollywood's glittering elite, making for a darkly comedic and visually stunning journey through Tinseltown's golden era.

RELATED: 10 Great '60s Movies, Recommended by Quentin Tarantino

Fanning appears in the film as Squeaky Fromme, a real-life member of Charles Manson's cult. In a chilling and memorable performance, Fanning captures the eerie devotion and intensity of her character. Her portrayal adds an unsettling layer to the film, reminding us of the darkness lurking beneath the glamour of Hollywood.

3 ‘Night Moves’ (2013)

Image via Cinedigm Group

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 86%

Directed by Kelly Reichardt, Night Moves follows three environmentalists, played by Jesse Eisenberg, Fanning, and Peter Sarsgaard, as they plan and execute an act of eco-terrorism, blowing up a hydroelectric dam in Oregon. Fanning plays the role of Dena, a young woman deeply committed to the cause but wrestling with the repercussions of their drastic plan.

Fanning's performance is both nuanced and compelling. She portrays Dena's inner conflict and vulnerability with authenticity, making her character relatable and sympathetic. Fanning's ability to convey the complexities of her role adds depth to the film, elevating it beyond a simple thriller into a thought-provoking exploration of the moral ambiguities surrounding environmental activism.

2 ‘Coraline’ (2009)

Image via Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 90%

Based on Neil Gaiman's novella, Coraline is a mesmerizing stop-motion animated dark fantasy film that revolves around Coraline Jones (Fanning), a curious and adventurous young girl who moves to a new home with her neglectful parents. She stumbles upon a hidden door that leads her into an alternate world, seemingly perfect, where everything she desires comes true. However, things take a sinister turn when she realizes that this magical world and its Other Mother (Teri Hatcher) has a dark and eerie secret.

Fanning’s performance is a delightful blend of innocence and courage, perfectly capturing Coraline's curiosity and determination as she faces the Other Mother's sinister intentions. Moreover, thanks to Fanning's voice acting, Coraline becomes a more complex and compelling lead character. Her ability to convey the emotional range required for Coraline's journey is also commendable, making the film a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

1 ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988)

Image via Toho

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 93%

My Neighbor Totoro is a heartwarming and enchanting animated film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, brought to life by the acclaimed Studio Ghibli. The film follows two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father and discover a whimsical and magical forest inhabited by delightful forest spirits, including the iconic Totoro.

Fanning played the role of Satsuki in the English-language version of the film. Audiences were able to relate to Satsuki's tenacity, accountability, and unending love for her sister Mei owing to Fanning’s portrayal, which added warmth and realism to the role. Additionally, Fanning's voice acting was a critical factor in bringing the emotional depth of the film to English-speaking audiences, preserving the film's charm and magic.

NEXT: The 25 Best Leonardo DiCaprio Movies, Ranked