The Big Picture Dakota Fanning is fully diving into horror, with projects like The Watchers and Vicious.

Fanning shares how Vicious pushed her creatively, in what she describes as a "proper horror" movie.

She will next appear in Ishana Shyamalan's The Watchers, out June 7.

Last year was all about reunions and action for Dakota Fanning as the actress re-teamed with Denzel Washington for the first time since 2004’s Man on Fire for the third installment in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer film series. If we had to put a descriptor on the next wave of projects Fanning has on the way, we’d say she’s leaning into her spooky era. The actress will soon appear in Ishana Shyamalan’s summer horror flick, The Watchers, and will chase that with Bryan Bertino’s Vicious, which is set to arrive in cinemas next year.

During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during an interview promoting The Watchers, we scored some intel on how Vicious is progressing, with Fanning confirming that she’s finished shooting the film. The actress also teased the intensity of the movie and how Bertino “pushed” her to reach places she’d never tapped into before.

“I did. I’m done,” Fanning said when Nemiroff asked her about the experience of filming Vicious, adding,

“I was so pushed to the limits on that movie in the best, best way. Bryan is so awesome. He’s so amazing. I went to places that I hadn’t maybe ever gone before, or in a very long time. It was one of those creatively fulfilling experiences. I’m just fresh off of it, too, so I’m really excited about that. And the thing with this one, when I think of Vicious, that to me is proper horror. Do you know what I mean? That’s how that feels.”

Who Will Join Dakota Fanning In ‘Vicious’?

Close

Filling out the call sheet on Bertino’s latest chilling feature will be Devyn Nekoda (Scream VI), Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things), Mary McCormack (The West Wing), Rachel Blanchard (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Klea Scott (Millennium), and Emily Mitchell (Ordinary Angels). Along with directing, Bertino also penned the film’s script which, as per the logline, follows

“A young woman who, after being left with a strange present from a late-night visitor, must spend the night fighting for her existence as she slips down a disturbing rabbit hole contained inside the gift.”

As the director and creator of the now-franchise, The Strangers, which recently celebrated the release of a relaunch with The Strangers: Chapter 1, we’re expecting big things from Bertino’s next project, and, with Fanning’s comments, it sounds like audiences are in for a hell of a good time when Vicious scares its way into theaters next year.

Learn everything there is to know about The Watchers here in our handy guide and see Fanning in action when the film arrives in cinemas on June 7. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Collider for more updates surrounding Vicious, and check out Nemiroff's full interview below:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Watchers Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

Find Tickets Now