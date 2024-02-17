The Big Picture Dakota Johnson delivers one of her best performances in the erotic psychological drama A Bigger Splash .

Johnson's character in the film is intriguing and ambiguous, with unclear intentions.

Johnson shows confident sexuality in her role, contrasting with other characters' shame and desperation.

It’s often that a star’s breakout role isn’t necessarily the one that defines their career, and that is certainly true for Dakota Johnson. While Johnson may have introduced herself to worldwide audiences with her role as Anastasia Steele in the critically derided Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, she has proved to be a much more talented actress than the botched E.L. James adaptations would suggest. In fact, their commercial success has given Johnson the freedom to pursue more artistically minded projects with filmmakers like Luca Gudagnino. While her work in Guadgnino’s acclaimed 2018 remake of Suspiria may have earned her some of the best reviews of her career, Johnson delivered one of her best performances in the 2015 erotic psychological drama A Bigger Splash.

A Bigger Splash A famous rock star's vacation in Italy with her boyfriend is disrupted by the unexpected visit of an old friend and his daughter. Release Date 2016-00-00 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Tilda Swinton , Matthias Schoenaerts , Ralph Fiennes , Dakota Johnson , Corrado Guzzanti , Alessandro Ferrara Writers David Kajganich , Jacques Deray , Alain Page

What Is ‘A Bigger Splash’ About?

A Bigger Splash follows the famous rock star Marianne Lane (Tilda Swinton), who is taking a relaxing vacation to an isolated Italian villa alongside her lover Paul De Smed (MatthiasSchoenaerts), an acclaimed arthouse filmmaker. While her tour was a resounding success, Marianne is undergoing surgery that prevents her from speaking beyond a series of grunts. Her initially relaxing vacation takes a strange twist when she is confronted by her former lover Harry Hawkes (Ralph Fiennes), a flamboyant music producer whom she passed on many years ago. Harry and his adult daughter Penelope (Johnson) are now determined to disrupt Marianne’s current relationship. While she’s significantly younger than the rest of the cast, A Bigger Splash uses Johnson’s age to its advantage. She embodies the fleeting joys of youth that the other characters are so desperate to latch on to.

Johnson’s character is the most intriguing in A Bigger Splash because her intentions are initially ambiguous. While the details of Marianne’s relationship with Harry are left somewhat opaque, it’s evident that his desire to thwart the stability of her marriage is based on his own toxic feelings of being neglected. Despite the exuberance of Fiennes’ excellent performance, there’s a slightly malevolent side to Harry that creeps to the surface. Comparatively, Johnson turns Penelope into an enigma, as it’s unclear how much agency she has within her father’s plot. While it appears that Penelope is working under her father’s orders, it’s suggested that simply toying with Marianne’s relationships is enough fulfillment for her.

Although there are a lot of broadly comedic moments in the film, A Bigger Splash creates legitimate tension through the chemistry between Johnson and Schoenaerts. It’s a unique take on the erotic thriller genre, where the viewer is forced to second guess which character they should empathize with. Initially, Penelope appears to be seducing Paul to cause him discomfort and give her father room to rekindle his relationship with Marianne, as she creates a naive guise that is intended to attract Paul. However, Paul’s willingness to succumb to her suggestions implies that he may have been looking for an escape from his relationship in the first place, and that Penelope’s manipulation only solidified a direction he was already headed. Johnson is able to keep Penelope’s reactions intentionally vague, making it unclear how innocent she truly is.

Dakota Johnson and Ralph Fiennes Make a Great Duo in ‘A Bigger Splash'

Image via Fox Searchlight

While it is by no means a traditional father-daughter movie, A Bigger Splash creates an enigmatic relationship between Harry and Penelope, which is beautifully embodied thanks to the great chemistry between Johnson and Fiennes. The power dynamics of the relationship seem counterintuitive to what may be expected from a parent and child. Fiennes plays up the absurd, unfocused nature of Harry’s changing plans, and essentially feels like an overgrown child who is living without consequences. Comparatively, Johnson fulfills an almost maternal role of checking in on her father and ensuring that he doesn’t embarrass himself. It’s a fascinating relationship that sparks larger questions about both characters’ pasts; Johnson does a great job at bringing a subdued nature to her performance that perfectly counterbalances Fiennes’ eccentricities.

While the film takes a dark detour in its final act, Johnson inserts an appropriate amount of comedy into A Bigger Splash. There’s a point where the characters’ complete moral depravity becomes hilarious to watch, particularly given Harry and Mariannes’ failure to acknowledge their selfishness. Johnson does a great job of giving a bemused reaction to their inconsiderate comments, particularly when the characters are surrounded by privilege and excess. She’s perhaps the most relatable character in the film because she is the only one that recognizes that they’re all living out an extended fantasy. Given Guadagnino’s interest in world cinema, it’s noteworthy that Penelope seems to criticize her father’s idealization of the Italian setting.

Johnson Shows Confident Sexuality in ‘A Bigger Splash'

Close

While the Fifty Shades of Grey series seemed ashamed of its more lurid content, Johnson plays a character who is confident in her sexuality. While both Marianne and Paul make clear distinctions between their private lives and public personas, there’s a consistency in Penelope’s behavior. Although Penelope goes out of her way to seduce Paul, she doesn’t feel ashamed when expressing her desires. This stands out in comparison to Fiennes’ depiction of Harry, who seems so desperate for attention that he fails to ever be sincere. In a film that shows the interior misery within romantic relationships, it’s important to have a character who has real agency. A Bigger Splash would risk being an impersonal melodrama if it wasn’t for Johnson’s performance.

While the film is both critical of ego and satirical of celebrity, Johnson ensures that A Bigger Splash lands with an emotional impact in its final moments. A pivotal encounter between Penelope and Marianne in the final moments results in a moment of violence that is shocking, not least of all because of Johnson’s genuine reaction. Despite the lavish nature of the production, A Bigger Splash is celebratory of “outsiders” that are cast out of general social circles. It’s impressive that Johnson chose to work on such a complex project, and delivered one of her most dynamic performances to date.

A Bigger Splash is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon