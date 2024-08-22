The Big Picture Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are set to star in Splitsville, a relationship comedy exploring open marriages.

Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are set to star in a new relationship comedy that explores open marriages. Michael Angelo Covino will star in and direct Splitsville. Deadline reports that the film will begin production this fall, and is slated to be released next year.

Arjona will star as Ashley, who files for divorce from sweet-natured husband Carey (Kyle Marvin). He turns to his married friends Julie (Johnson) and (Covin) for advice, only to learn that the secret to their relationship's success is an open marriage. Unfortunately, Carey then steps over the line and throws both relationships into chaos. Covino and Marvin will co-write the script; the two are frequent collaborators. In 2019 they co-wrote and starred in the comedy The Climb, which centered around two men whose friendship undergoes a years-long ordeal after an admission of infidelity during a bike ride. The Climb was a hit at Sundance in 2019, but unfortunately, its theatrical release in 2020 was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Will Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona Star in Next?

This year, Johnson headlined the much-maligned Madame Web, Sony's latest attempt to kick off a superhero franchise based on the Spider-Man ancillary characters they own the rights to, and starred with Sean Penn in the two-hander drama Daddio, which was considerably better-received. She is next set to star alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists, director Celine Song's followup to her acclaimed debut Past Lives. Arjona, meanwhile, is coming off her own role in an ill-fated Sony superhero film, after her turn in 2022's Morbius, but she rebounded with a memorable role in Richard Linklater's steamy action comedy Hit Man alongside Glen Powell. She can be seen with Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in Blink Twice, Zoë Kravitz' directorial debut, which premieres in theaters this weekend. Coming up, she will also reprise her role as Bix Caleen in the second series of the acclaimed Star Wars TV series Andor, and will star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming adaptation of the crime comics series Criminal.

Covino and Marvin will produce Splitsville with Emily Korteweg for their company Watch This Ready. Johnson, Ro Donnelly, and Samantha Racanelli will produce for TeaTime Pictures, with Arjona and Paul Barbeau executive producing. Neon and Topic Studios will distribute the film; the two studios previously collaborated on the Brandon Cronenberg horror film Infinity Pool.

Splitsville will film this fall, and is expected to be released next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.