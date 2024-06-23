The Big Picture Dakota Johnson's career spans varied genres, but she's often pigeonholed into one-note roles.

Am I OK? allows Johnson to showcase a range of emotions and vulnerability not seen in her previous projects.

The film gives Johnson room to breathe and truly make a character her own, showcasing her talent and acting skills.

Talented actors will elevate any project they are in, no matter the quality, but it's frustrating to always see a great actor struggle to find a role that lets them show off their artistic ability. A prime example is Dakota Johnson. After catapulting onto everyone's radar with her role in 50 Shades of Grey, Johnson's career has been a variety of genres and projects that more often than not pigeonhole her into one kind of archetype rather than let her show off her nuance and range. This is one of the many reasons why Am I OK? is such a perfect project to show off her abilities. Directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, this coming-of-age dramedy about a woman realizing she's a lesbian in her 30s not only soars from an exceptional screenplay, but enables Johnson to tap in to a variety of emotions she often doesn't get a chance to work through. Am I OK? is finally a movie that gives her the room to breathe and truly make a character her own.

Am I Ok? 8 10 A woman reaches a turning point in her life, grappling with questions about her sexuality and the future of her relationships. With her best friend by her side, she embarks on a path of self-exploration, encountering moments of doubt, clarity, and transformation. Release Date June 3, 2024 Director Stephanie Allynne , Tig Notaro Cast Dakota Johnson , Sonoya Mizuno , Jermaine Fowler , Kiersey Clemons , Molly Gordon Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Lauren Pomerantz Studio(s) Picturestart , Gloria Sanchez Productions , TeaTime Pictures , Something Fierce Productions , Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Dakota Johnson's Career Spans Many Genres

Dakota Johnson first gained significant notoriety with her starring role in the psychosexual film 50 Shades of Grey as the purposefully understated and demure Anastasia Steele. Some might argue that her performance was too monotone, and not recognize that this intense tale of a woman being psychologically and sexually dominated called for the exact kind of timid performance Johnson provided.

Her filmography is filled with a variety of unique projects, including everything from the gritty biopic Black Mass, the short-lived sitcom Ben & Kate, and the heartbreaking drama Our Friend, She wowed as the quietly petrifying Suzy in Suspiria, as the caring Eleanor in The Peanut Butter Falcon, and audiences got to see her comedy skills on full display in How To Be Single alongside Rebel Wilson, Alison Brie, and Leslie Mann, with both giving us a peek into her acting arsenal. While these movies stretch across genres and explore varied themes (comedy, horror, toxic sexuality, etc.), Johnson is typically forced into one-note roles, made to capture a single sense of personality without any chance to really dig into the different levels of her characters.

Dakota Johnson Crafts a Complex Character From 'Am I OK?'s Simple Premise

Am I OK? is unlike any of Johnson's previous projects. Its premise is simple yet deeply impactful: Lucy (Johnson) is a 32-year-old artist stuck in a rut and dealing with her best friend Jane's (Sonoya Mizuno) impending job transfer to London. She's already struggling with that huge shift and trying to repress her frustration with her stalled career, when a night of drinking brings about the repressed revelation that she might be a lesbian. What follows is an unabashedly authentic portrayal of how awkward the coming out experience can be, one that goes against the typical traumatic or wondrous portrayals that fill most modern media. Johnson expertly embodies these multi-faceted emotions throughout the movie (on full display in scenes with her close friend, Ben (Whitmer Thomas), who likes her), and begins a wave of introspection that makes for a terrifying and exciting journey. Lucy also starts to wonder what else she may have ignored in her life, and when it comes to her best friend, she starts to see that their relationship isn't as perfect as she pushed herself to believe.

Dakota Johnson Wields Subtlety Like a Superpower

Dakota Johnson is the queen of subtlety, a talent that comes through in one of Am I OK?'s biggest scenes: when Lucy first accepts that she's attracted to women. We see her drunk, sobbing during a sleepover with Jane, personifying the rush of complex feelings through each facial twitch and hitched word as her character finally admits how little she enjoys being intimate with men and how badly she wants to try kissing a woman. So many of Johnson's romantic movies have focused on huge displays of lust or cheesy flirting, whereas this scene of two friends laying in bed allows her the vulnerability to delve into the intricate emotions of accepting one's own attraction — particularly, how scary that can be when it's something you've denied for so long.

Coming out is a beautiful thing, but it can also be extremely frightening; there's a nuanced uncertainty to accepting something huge about yourself and recognizing that, while you will always be you, what that means may change with this new knowledge. It's a moment built on subtext that Johnson somehow makes visible, putting the subtlety that has earned her derision before to perfect use as she offers a realistically intense representation of what a monumental thing coming out can be. All of this comes through in a scene that many people are familiar with: staying up way too late with one of your best friends, struggling to string your thoughts together, but knowing the person you're with will support you on the way.

'Am I OK?' Lets Dakota Johnson Show Different Types of Vulnerability

Johnson portrays the scary yet enriching experience of finding yourself, as well as acts out the devastating anger many sapphic women have unfortunately experienced. When Lucy's coworker Brittany (Kiersey Clemons) seems interested, Lucy is ecstatic, becoming even more thrilled when Brittany initiates relations with her, which leads to Lucy's first sexual experience with another woman. Lucy feels like this is the start of this new era of her life...and Johnson perfectly captures the quiet devastation once Brittany makes it clear that she was only experimenting and that she'd used Lucy to "try out women."

People who have sadly experienced this pain know that reality doesn't allow for the dramatic outbursts of film, and that too often calling out this kind of behavior will only earn you gaslighting and more heartache. Johnson brilliantly shows the quiet devastation of realizing you've been used by the way she stutters when talking to Brittany at work after they've slept together, and the look of death on her face when she sees her co-worker with a man. It gives Johnson a chance to demonstrate how well she can act out this kind of quiet pain in a way she's never been allowed to before.

This whirlwind of emotions doesn't end with her awkward stumblings with Brit, as Lucy's frustration and Jane's issues with control lead the best friends to split apart in an explosive fight at Jane's office. Along with further detailing how painful it can feel to "accept yourself," this stresses the internal journeys that both women are on and that each actress expertly demonstrates. It is a disheartening thing to witness, but resonates with those who understand how much coming out can force people to recalibrate their relationships.

'Am I OK?' Gives Dakota Johnson Room to Breathe

It's hard to stall the openness required when practicing introspection, with Johnson hilariously (and quite sadly) showing why many people prefer to not face issues if it means they maintain a status quo, no matter how flawed it may be. Jane and Lucy's relationship thankfully recovers, but the movie makes it clear that, just like Lucy having to face her own self, the friends only end this film as strongly as they do because each had the courage to see what was wrong in the first place. Am I OK? finally gives Dakota Johnson room to breathe, and lets the actress find her own voice and show everyone exactly what she is capable of.

Am I OK? is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

