While her mainstream projects have won her incredible popularity, Dakota Johnson appears to have found her niche in the indie space. She’s currently promoting her directorial debut, the short film Loser Baby, which recently debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. During a chat with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at TIFF, Johnson teased her upcoming projects, which include director Celine Song’s highly anticipated follow-up to Past Lives and a production titled Splitsville.

Johnson didn’t reveal much about Materialists, the romantic comedy film in which she stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, but said that she had “the most amazing time” working with Song. “I am deeply in love with her, and with her as a director, as a filmmaker, as a human,” she added, as she spoke about the two projects that she has lined up through her production banner, TeaTime Pictures. Only one of them, however, has been announced so far.

Directed by and starring Michael Angelo Covino, Splitsville, Johnson said, “is happening as we speak.” It will be shot “back-to-back” with the as-yet-unannounced second film, which she is going to shoot this year. She stars alongside Hit Man breakout Adria Arjona and Kyle Marvin in Splitsville, which is supposedly about a couple that considers an open marriage as a way to salvage their relationship. Marvin also starred in Covino’s acclaimed directorial debut, The Climb, which also dealt with themes of infidelity and romance.

Dakota Johnson Keeps Building Her Indie Cred

Close

The Climb premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and has a “fresh” 90% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also played at the Telluride, Toronto, and Sundance film festivals, before the pandemic threw a wrench in Sony Pictures Classics' release plans for the movie. Past Lives, on the other hand, was among the breakout indie hits of 2023, grossing over $40 million worldwide and scoring Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture nods at the Oscars.

Johnson broke out with a starring role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, and more recently, dabbled in mainstream fare again with the much-ridiculed superhero film Madame Web. The movie bombed upon release, earning terrible reviews from critics and fans. But despite her uneven track record in the mainstream, Johnson has sustained a largely acclaimed career in independent film, having starred in titles such as The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and more recently, the chamber-piece-on-wheels, Daddio, which is available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.

Daddio 5 10 A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives. Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Christy Hall Cast Dakota Johnson , Sean Penn , Marcos A. Gonzalez , Shannon Gannon

Watch on Prime Video