The historic 50th Telluride Film Festival saw the release of several critically acclaimed films, including Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, Justine Triet's Academy Award-winning Anatomy of a Fall, as well as Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders. Among this eclectic group of films was Daddio, a film that had been in gestation for several years. Originally included in the 2017 “Black List” of the best and most-liked unproduced scripts in Hollywood, it finally got made with the help of two powerful stars: Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn. Set in a taxi cab, the film follows a conversation between a young woman and her driver as they discuss life, love, and loss. It won over critics both at Telluride and Toronto and is set to do the same for audiences across the country this summer. For anybody wondering about the details of how, where, and when to see this existential new movie, you’ve come to the right place.

Daddio A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives. Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Christy Hall Cast Dakota Johnson , Sean Penn , Marcos A. Gonzalez , Shannon Gannon Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Christy Hall Expand

Image via Sony Pictures

Daddio is scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024. Opening the same weekend as Daddio is Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1, and A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel/spin-off to John Krasinski’s successful horror franchise.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Daddio'?

Image by Annamaira Ward

Daddio will be released theatrically, however, it will likely end up on Netflix after it finishes its run, since Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services. You can get a subscription starting at $6.99 a month. Though there is no news as to when Daddio will end up on streaming, recently, Madame Web was made available on the service, three months after its theatrical release, so that leads us to believe that Daddio will likely be available on the service sometime in October 2024.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Daddio'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official trailer for Daddio was released on April 16. On an inconspicuous night in New York City, an unsuspecting young woman enters the cab of a very talkative and wise driver. While she fixes her makeup in the mirror, it's clear that neither of them has realized the importance of their meeting. However, as the night drags on, this sympathetic driver shows her that you can’t be a cab driver for over 20 years and not know people. The two discuss her muddled love life and his newfound loneliness in ways they hadn’t before. Though their long cab ride will end, their journey never will.

4 Who Stars in 'Daddio'?

Close

The two leads of the film are Dakota Johnson who plays Girlie and Sean Penn who plays Clark.

Johnson first got her start in supporting roles for films like The Social Network and 21 Jump Street but she got her big break when she starred as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. Since then, she has starred in several critically acclaimed independent films like A Bigger Splash, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth. She recently starred in the Marvel standalone film Madame Web and is currently set to star alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Celine Song’s Materialists.

Penn burst onto the scene in 1982 when he starred as the California pothead Jeff Spiccoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Since then, he has won two Oscars for his performances as a grieving father in Clint Eastwood’s Mystic River and as the famous gay rights activist and politician, Harvey Milk, in Gus Van Sant’s Milk. Recently, Penn starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza and is set to collaborate with the director on his next feature alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Alana Haim.

3 What Is 'Daddio' About?

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The official synopsis for Daddio by Sony Pictures Classics reads:

New York City. JFK airport. A young woman jumps into the backseat of a yellow taxi, the cabbie throws the vehicle into drive as the two head out into the night toward Manhattan, striking up the most unexpected conversation resulting in a single, epic remarkable journey.

The synopsis from TIFF's website gives a little bit more detail about the plot of the movie:

Dakota Johnson plays a woman who steps into a New York cab at the airport, driven by a man played by Sean Penn. She's clearly preoccupied and just wants to get home. He's a curbside philosopher. Immediately, he engages her in conversation which starts in small talk then gets bigger, deeper, and riskier as he steers her to her destination.

2 Who Made Daddio?

Image via Photagonist at the at Collider TIFF Media Studio

The director and writer of Daddio is Christy Hall. Though this is Hall’s first time directing a feature film, she is hardly a beginner in the industry. Most people will recognize her work as the creator of the Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This, which starred actress Sophia Lillis as a teenager navigating the complexities of high school and her newfound superpowers. Hall also co-wrote the script for the upcoming and highly anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation, It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

The producers of Daddio include Hall, Dakota Johnson, Sean Penn, Ro Donnelly, Paris Kassidokosta-Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Previously, Johnson has produced several other films she has starred in including Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth. Meanwhile, Penn has both directed and produced films like The Pledge and Into the Wild.

1 When and Where Did 'Daddio' Film?

Image via Sony Pictures

Daddio was filmed in December 2022 in New York City and Hoboken, New Jersey. Johnson and Penn were spotted filming on 11th Street in Hoboken on December 21st. Shot in only 16 days, the film also utilized exciting technological methods like on-set virtual production, consisting of large LED video screens where digital environments can be rendered in real time.