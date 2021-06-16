Nearly four years ago, hot off of Star Wars, Daisy Ridley signed on to star in the indie movie Daddio, but as with most indie movies, actors are constantly coming and going due to scheduling and other issues, and now Dakota Johnson is set to star in the film, which will pair her with two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn.

Christy Hall (I'm Not Okay With This) will write and make her feature directorial debut with Daddio, and she'll also produce the film alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff, while Johnson and Ro Donnelly will produce under their TeaTime Pictures banner. The project will be shopped at the upcoming Virtual Cannes Market, where these kinds of star-driven packages often line up financing driven by global pre-sales.

In Daddio, Johnson will play a young woman who hops in a taxi after arriving in New York City. Penn will play the driver, who strikes up an unexpected conversation with his passenger that quickly changes from amusing surface-level chit chat to playful banter to searing honesty with regards to sensitive topics such as love, loss, sex and power dynamics within relationships.

Deadline broke the casting news, describing Daddio as a "contained yet kinetic drama [that] explores the complexities of human connection, and proves that a chance encounter with a total stranger can change a person’s life."

Johnson recently starred alongside Jason Segel and Casey Affleck in the indie drama Our Friend, and she'll soon be seen in a small but fun role in St. Vincent's meta-movie The Nowhere Inn. She has wrapped Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter as well as the indie movie Am I OK? which pairs her with Sonoya Mizuno. Johnson is currently filming Netflix's adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion with Henry Golding, and she's set to star opposite Cooper Raiff in the Shithouse filmmaker's next feature Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Penn won Oscars for Mystic River and Milk, and he recently directed the indie movie Flag Day, in which he stars alongside his real-life daughter, Dylan Penn. Flag Day will premiere at Cannes before hitting U.S. theaters on Aug. 13. As a filmmaker, Penn is also developing a documentary about slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and he has several interesting acting vehicles on the horizon. He'll star alongside Julia Roberts and Dan Stevens in Sam Esmail's Watergate series Gaslit, and he's set to play President Andrew Jackson in HBO's limited series American Lion. Additionally, Penn is attached to star opposite Tye Sheridan in the paramedic drama Black Flies, so clearly, there's a lot on his plate. I just hope he can find time to make all these projects in between his humanitarian efforts.

