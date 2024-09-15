Having tasted incredible box office success as an actor with the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, and immense acclaim from her indie work, Dakota Johnson is now entering a new phase of her career. She recently premiered her directorial debut, the short film Loser Baby, at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, where she spoke to Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about turning director. Johnson said that she didn’t exactly have a firm plan in place when she was choosing her debut project, and had no idea that Loser Baby had even been submitted to TIFF.

Asked if she considered making her directorial debut with a feature film as opposed to a short, Johnson said that she simply couldn’t pass on the opportunity to work with the cast and crew that she’d assembled for Loser Baby. The short film stars Addison Timlin and Ashley Madekwe, and follows a queer young woman whose close friends encourage her to examine the state of her relationship. Johnson said that she didn’t want anybody else directing the project, which was the main reason why she chose to make her directorial debut with it. “I was like, I know this so well. I know them so well. I love them with all my heart, and it wasn't, I didn't plan any of it. Also, I didn't know that Roe submitted to Toronto, and neither of us knew,” she said.

“So we didn't know. We just made this short to make a short and see if it was for fun. I love directing, and I love making things. I love editing, I love music, I love the whole process. So it was really just for us, and Roe submitted it and told us when it had gotten in. So, I don't know what we're doing here, honestly.”

Johnson Has a Handful of High-Profile Projects Lined Up

Johnson broke out with a starring role in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, which earned over $1 billion in worldwide box office revenue. Her more recent mainstream effort, the superhero film Madame Web, opened to a disappointing critical response. But the actor has been much more successful in the indie space, with films such as The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and more recently, Daddio. She will next star in Celine Song’s Materialists, and Michael Angelo Covino’s Splitsville. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

