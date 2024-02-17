The Big Picture Dakota Johnson proves her comedic talent in "How to Be Single," a rom-com with a feminist twist. Her chemistry with Rebel Wilson is wildly entertaining.

In "The High Note," Johnson displays her singing abilities and delivers a heartwarming performance alongside Tracee Ellis Ross. The film is filled with great tunes and harmonious chemistry.

Johnson takes on darker and more intense roles, like in the remake of "Suspiria," where she showcases her versatility as an actor and tackles complex and macabre themes.

As the daughter of Melanie Griffiths and Don Johnson, Dakota Johnson was born into Hollywood royalty. While Johnson has certainly benefited from nepotism, she is able to back it up thanks to her undeniable talent and impressive acting career. While Johnson first rose to prominence by playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, she has gone on to star in a wide range of acclaimed films.

From supporting roles in popular movies, to becoming an indie darling and leading lady, Johnson’s filmography is diverse and displays her growth as an actor. In 2024, she enters the world of Marvel by playing the leading role in Sony’s Madame Web, further boosting her already illustrious resume.

10 ‘How to Be Single’ (2016)

Director: Christian Ditter

Johnson ditched romantic drama for romantic comedy in 2016’s How to be Single, also starring Rebel Wilson. After leaving her long-term boyfriend, Alice (Johnson) moves to New York and befriends co-worker Robin (Wilson), who lives a carefree lifestyle. Together they navigate single life and enjoy free drinks, one-night stands and a lot of partying.

Also starring Alison Brie and Leslie Mann, the film has an undeniably feminist tone and subverts rom-com conventions by making a statement on modern-day relationships. Johnson proves she has the charisma and comedic chops to lead a rom-com, and her and Rebel Wilson make for a wildly entertaining pair. How to Be Singleis definitely not the greatest example of the genre, but it manages to feel refreshing in execution and also has an endearing focus on female friendships.

9 'The High Note' (2020)

Director: Nisha Ganatra

The High Note is a feel-good music flick that is hard to dislike. Johnson plays Maggie, who works as a personal assistant to superstar Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross). Maggie is overworked but aspires to become a music producer, and as she helps Grace during a career crisis, she also takes on new singer David (Kelvin Harrison Jr.).

Both Maggie and Grace’s careers take a new trajectory and their lives change forever. The film is set in the glamorous world of the L.A. music scene, and Ice Cube also stars as Grace’s manager. Despite lacking some originality and taking the safe route, The High Note is a heartwarming film filled with great tunes and harmonious chemistry between Johnson and Ross. Johnson also shows off her singing abilities, proving she’s a multitalented juggernaut.

8 'A Bigger Splash' (2015)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Johnson has collaborated with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino twice, the first time being in 2015 with A Bigger Splash. When rockstar Marianne (Tilda Swinton) is on vacation on an Italian island with her boyfriend Paul (Matthias Schoenaerts), her ex-lover Harry (Ralph Fiennes) visits with his daughter Penelope (Johnson). Their arrival causes an eruption of jealousy, passion and danger for all involved.

The sun-drenched Italian island of Pantelleria makes for a compelling backdrop to the chaos that unfolds, and the film takes a deeply psychological route in its drama. Johnson is enigmatic and seductive among her co-stars, making A Bigger Splash a wicked good time. For fans of Guadagnino’s artistic style of filmmaking, the film is a must-watch.

7 'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter is the directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, which received large critical acclaim upon release. Olivia Colman plays Leda, a woman on a seaside vacation who becomes fixated on a young mother in the villa, played by Johnson. The sight of the mother and her young daughter (Athena Martin Anderson) awakens dark memories and choices Leda made as a mother, haunting her on her idyllic getaway.

She goes on a psychological journey that forces her to confront her past, shown through flashbacks where Jessie Buckley plays her younger self. While this is undoubtedly Colman’s film, Johnson brings mystery and intrigue to her role. The Lost Daughter also co-stars Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard, rounding out an impressive ensemble cast.

6 'Suspiria' (2018)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

In her second collaboration with Luca Guadagnino, Johnson led the 2018 remake of Dario Argento’s arthouse horror classic, Suspiria. She plays Susie, an American student who travels to Berlin to join a renowned dance company. When violent events start to take place, she becomes suspicious and discovers that the school is run by witches. Sinister secrets are revealed and darkness engulfs the institution.

This is one of Johnson’s darker roles, and she brings the right amount of intensity to this creepy and unnerving film. Nailing both the dance sequences and the film’s more gruesome moments, Suspiria helped Johnson move away from her rom-com leading lady persona, and proved she could tackle something much more serious. While it may not reach the heights of Argento’s cult classic, this remake is an inspired and stylishly macabre take on the story.

5 'Black Mass' (2015)

Director: Scott Cooper

After breaking out in Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson took on a number of supporting roles in prominent films, including 2015’s Black Mass. Based on true events, it tells the story of Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp), a notorious criminal from South Boston who becomes an FBI informant to take down a gang invading his turf. However, his allegiance with the law makes it easier to commit his own crimes and get away with it.

Johnson plays Lindsey Cry, Bulger’s loyal girlfriend and mother of his child, who is undying in her devotion and the only person that stands up for him. Johnson is able to hold her own alongside seasoned veteran Depp, and is supported by a starry cast including Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemmons, Kevin Bacon and more.

4 'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

Director: Drew Goddard

Johnson got one of her first main starring roles outside the Fifty Shades of Grey series in the 2018 ensemble thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. Set in 1969, the film sees seven strangers meet up at a deserted hotel. Everybody has a dark secret to hide, and the hotel itself has a mysterious past.

Johnson plays Emily Summerspring, a woman who is trying to get her younger sister (Cailee Spaeny) out of a cult led by the charismatic yet dangerous Billy Lee (Chris Hemsworth). The film feels reminiscent of the work of Quentin Tarantino and classic neo-noir, and Johnson takes on the role of femme fatale with confidence and magnetism. The movie also stars Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm and Lewis Pullman.

3 'Our Friend' (2019)

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

One of Johnson’s most heartbreaking and emotional films is the indie flick Our Friend, which is based on a true story. Johnson plays Nicole, whose life is changed forever when she is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, along with her husband Matt (Casey Affleck). As the couple struggle to adjust, their friend Dane (Jason Segal) moves in to help them out.

Putting his own life on hold, Dane’s presence leaves an impact greater than they could have imagined. The way Dane steps up to support his friends during such a difficult time is incredibly moving, and anyone who has been touched by cancer will find themselves resonating. Just remember to have tissues handy, as you’ll probably need them. Our Friend is a hidden gem worth seeking out.

2 'The Peanut Butter Falcon' (2019)

Directors: Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz

While Johnson has starred in a lot of dark and dramatic movies, one of her most lighthearted and crowd-pleasing is 2019’s The Peanut Butter Falcon. Zak (Zack Gottsagen) has down syndrome, and runs away from his residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler. Along the way, he meets Tyler (Shia LeBouf), an outlaw who becomes his close friend and coach.

Johnson plays Eleanor, a nursing home employee who is looking for Zak and wants to bring him safely back to the facility. She is also the love interest for LeBouf’s character. The film is a heartwarming adventure with a strong emotional core, thanks to the relationship between Zak and Tyler. Wholesome and unabashedly sweet, it will definitely leave you smiling.

1 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' (2022)

Director: Cooper Raiff

Johnson’s most memorable and critically acclaimed role to date is in Apple TV+’s Cha Cha Real Smooth. The film follows Andrew (Cooper Raiff), a young man who works as a bar mitzvah party host and strikes up an unlikely friendship with a mother (Johnson) and her autistic daughter (Vanessa Burghardt).

Relatable and authentic, the film explores the messiness of being in your early twenties and figuring out what you want in life. Johnson shines as mother Domino, bringing depth, maturity and heart to her performance. Her chemistry with Raiff is a delight, yet she steals every scene she is in. Cha Cha Real Smooth is a refreshing and unique take on the romantic comedy, and is a thoughtful exploration of coming of age and unconventional love. It is also a career-best for Johnson.

