The Big Picture Dakota Johnson delivers a heartbreaking performance in Our Friend, a poignant cancer dramedy based on a true story.

The film explores complex relationships and familial dysfunction, showcasing Johnson's chemistry with Casey Affleck and Jason Segel.

Our Friend is a tearjerker that deserves more recognition for Johnson's outstanding work, alongside her other overlooked roles.

Dakota Johnson is certainly a terrific actress, but unfortunately, the work of hers that gets the most buzz isn't her best. She shot to fame with 50 Shades of Grey and, most recently, received probably the most attention of her career for her hilariously disengaged press tour for the Sony Marvel movie, Madame Web. Despite doing great work in Luca Guadgningo’s transfixing erotic thriller A Bigger Splash and the intense remake of the Giallo classic Suspiria, Johnson is typically linked to the bigger titles that made more of an impact with the press. It’s disappointing, as Johnson doesn’t just have the potential to be a queen of the art house circuit, but a mainstream movie star capable of appearing in solid commercial hits. While it sadly wasn’t the breakout hit that it could have been with either audiences or awards voters, the based-on-a-true story drama Our Friend contains one of Johnson’s best performances.

The “cancer dramedy” subgenre has grown increasingly popular in the last few decades, and it's easy to see why. Films like The Fault in Our Stars use the disease in order to serve as a traditional teen romantic drama, and more overtly comedic fare like 50/50 can use the terminal disease element to invoke a darker sense of humor. It’s interesting to note the niche nature of these films, but they run the risk of creating a formula that doesn’t apply to every specific situation. Our Friend is a painfully honest examination of disease and familial dysfunction that also features the most heartbreaking performances of Johnson’s career.

Our Friend (2019) Our Friend is a heartfelt drama based on the true story of journalist Matt Teague and his wife Nicole, who is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As the couple grapples with the emotional and practical challenges of Nicole's illness, their best friend, Dane, played by Jason Segel, moves in to support them. Dane's selfless act of friendship profoundly impacts their lives, helping them navigate the difficulties of impending loss. Release Date January 22, 2021 Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite Cast Dakota Johnson , Casey Affleck , Jason Segel , Reed Diamond Cherry Jones , Jake Owen , Denée Benton , Gwendoline Christie Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Brad Ingelsby , Matthew Teague Expand

What Is 'Our Friend' About?

Based on the widely-circulated Esquire article, “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word” by Matthew Teague, Our Friend examines the relationship between a couple and their closest friend after a cancer diagnosis turns their familial relationship quite dysfunctional. Nicole (Johnson) is a lifelong theater performer who met her future husband, Matt (Casey Affleck), at a social event arranged by her best friend Dane (Jason Segel). Dane and Nicole had always been close, and she didn’t give up spending time with him once her relationship with Matt turned more serious. Once Nicole is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Dane decides to visit her and help take care of her daughters. As the chemotherapy process grows more intense, Dane decides to become a permanent fixture in Nicole and Matts’ lives, all whilst sacrificing his own personal happiness.

Johnson makes Nicole’s transition into illness utterly heartbreaking, as director Gabriela Cowperthwaite brilliantly uses flashbacks to emphasize her current worsening condition. Early segments of the film focus on the origins of Matt and Nicole's marriage, showing how equally passionate they were about their respective professions. However, their relationship suffers the same sort of strains that most marriages do; Nicole begins to feel boxed in by her job, and fears that she won’t be able to succeed in doing all the things that she had intended to do when she was younger. When the diagnosis eventually comes, it’s a crushing blow to both her physical and mental health. Johnson makes the viewer fall in love with Nicole from the moment it begins, and as a result, the revelation of what she is dealing with is even more emotionally gut-wrenching.

Related 'Am I OK?' Finally Gives Dakota Johnson the Role She Deserves This hilarious and heartbreaking dramedy allows this actress to show off what she's capable of.

The gradual nature of Nicole’s failing health makes Johnson’s performance more effective. Johnson shows that, despite the severe ramifications that chemotherapy has on her ability to perform everyday functions, Nicole still tries to be the best mother and wife that she can be; in many ways, caring for her daughters offers her a chance at normalcy that is harder to attain when she’s constantly being monitored by healthcare professionals. If Johnson’s press tour for Madame Web has an indication of anything, it’s that she’s willing to laugh at her own blunders. This is an effective character choice for Nicole, as it's somewhat distressing to see the wholesome character attempt to make light of a situation that couldn’t be more serious.

Dakota Johnson Has Amazing Chemistry With Casey Affleck and Jason Segel

Close

While the presence of a third person in a relationship drama had the potential to distract the film’s focus, Our Friend never descends into a generic “love triangle” story. The relationship that Nicole and Dane share is quite complex; while there's always the potential (or assumption) that two people who spend so much time with each other will become intimate, neither character feels that a romantic relationship is worth sacrificing their friendship over. In fact, Nicole begins to become an almost maternal figure within Dane’s life, offering him guidance on his next steps when he begins to get too obsessed with helping other people. This becomes quite profound because of how naturalistic Segel and Johnson are on-screen together. Segel has certainly done some dramatic movies, but Johnson helps guide him in giving a more authentic performance.

Johnson and Affleck impressively and realistically show the struggles that come with a long-term relationship. Even before Nicole’s diagnosis, their relationship was on ice; Matt’s career as a war correspondent frequently took him away from home, causing Nicole to reflect on the sacrifices she had to make in order to be a mother. The depiction of the relationship is powerful because of how the pair comes together, despite the minor quarrels that they have had in the past. There’s an entire history of in-jokes, happy memories, and profound proclamations that aren’t necessarily spelled out for the audience. However, Johnson and Affleck are so naturalistic together that it's not hard to imagine what their lives looked like ahead of her diagnosis.

Our Friend is an old-fashioned tearjerker that coasts purely on the charisma of its leading stars. Sadly, Our Friend is just one of Johnson’s many great roles that have been overlooked by mainstream audiences. While the Fifty Shades franchise has certainly been doing well on Netflix, serious cinephiles will definitely want to check out Johnson’s work in the charming coming-of-age drama The Peanut Butter Falcon, the exhilarating neo-noir Bad Times at the El Royale, the intense crime thriller Black Mass, and the beautifully raw and honest Am I OK?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Our Friend is available to watch on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video