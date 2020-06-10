Dakota Johnson to Star in ‘Rodeo Queens’ Comedy Series on Amazon

Dakota Johnson is set to star in Rodeo Queens, a new Amazon comedy series from I Am Not Okay With This co-creator Christy Hall that will be shot mockumentary-style, Collider has confirmed.

A rodeo queen typically serves as the “face” of a local rodeo for a period of one year, and she is usually required to wear a cowboy hat, crown, and sash with her title on it. The show will follow an ensemble of Rodeo Queen hopefuls as they compete for the coveted crown. That actually sounds kind of interesting, especially given the tongue-in-cheek mockumentary-style presentation, and I look forward to seeing Johnson’s lasso skills and hearing her Texas twang.

Hall created the series and will serve as showrunner of Rodeo Queens, which will be directed by Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein. Johnson will executive produce the series under her TeaTime Pictures banner along with Ro Donnelly and Elisa Ellis, and the show hails from Boat Rocket’s Platform One Media. Amazon beat out several other suitors for the project, and the streamer plans to open a writers room soon.

Johnson starred in Amazon’s disappointing remake of Suspiria, and fared much better in last year’s charming and heartfelt indie The Peanut Butter Falcon. The Fifty Shades of Grey star can currently be seen playing Tracee Ellis Ross‘ assistant in The High Note, and she’ll soon be seen alongside Jason Segel and Casey Affleck in the indie movie The Friend. When Hollywood finally resumes production, Johnson will go to work on Olivia Wilde‘s next movie Don’t Worry, Darling, which will re-team the actress with her Peanut Butter co-star Shia LaBeouf.

Hall is currently adapting Stephen King’s novel The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon for Village Roadshow Pictures, while Brownstein is slated to make her feature directorial debut with MGM’s Fairy Godmother. Brownstein will soon be seen alongside Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, in the Sundance movie The Nowhere Inn. To read my review of that film, click here.