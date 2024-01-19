The Big Picture Dakota Johnson to host SNL on Jan. 27, with Justin Timberlake as musical guest.

Johnson's episode will promote her upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web, about a young hero with the power to see the future.

Jacob Elordi hosts this week, with musical guest Renée Rapp.

Dakota Johnson has been announced as the host of the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live. The Madame Web star will be joined by Justin Timberlake, who will serve as the episode's musical guest. This will mark the second time the performer has hosted an episode of the iconic late night show, after doing so around the time when the adaptation of E.L. James' novel Fifty Shades of Grey hit the big screen. Johnson will be there to promote Madame Web, a Marvel movie about a young hero who can see the future while she tries to escape a terrifying villain.

By hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live for the second time, Johnson joins a select group of people who have been given the honor two times or more, including Tom Hanks and Steve Martin. The actress will step into a larger world when she portrays Cassandra Web in Madame Web, S.J. Clarkson's debut in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The story will introduce Cassandra as a paramedic who gains her powers after falling from a bridge while trying to save a car crash victim. After her visions lead her to cross paths with Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), the team will have to escape from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), a villain from Cassandra's past.

Justin Timberlake recently reprised his role as Branch in Trolls Band Together, but he'll be returning to Saturday Night Live as a musical guest, instead of an actor. Timberlake is a member of the show's legendary "Five-Timers Club", joined by John Goodman and Christopher Walken in the list of people who have hosted an episode of the show five times or more. The performer is currently working on his upcoming sixth studio album, but details regarding his new material haven't been shared yet. Timberlake and Johnson are joining what has turned out to be a blockbuster season for the historic television series.

An Amazing Year for 'Saturday Night Live'

This season of Saturday Night Live has seen Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Emma Stone hosting an episode of the series, with musical guests such as Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp and Billie Eilish taking the stage. Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake will continue to entertain audiences with improvised jokes, scripted comedy sketches and stylish musical performances once it's their turn to grab the spotlight at Studio 8H. And after they host the show, the debut of Madame Web in theaters and the launch of Timberlake's sixth studio album lurk in the distance.

Johnson's episode of Saturday Night Live airs on January 27. Previous episodes of SNL can be streamed on Peacock.

