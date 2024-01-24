The Big Picture SNL is starting 2024 strong with impressive guest hosts and hilarious sketches. Dakota Johnson's return as host is highly anticipated.

In a promo video, Johnson humorously takes viewers on a tour of the SNL studio, cracking jokes at the expense of Lorne Michaels and other cast members.

Johnson's comedic talent shines through in the tour, further solidifying her reputation as one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

Saturday Night Live is off to a hot start in 2024 with Jacob Elordi and Renée Rapp bringing down Studio 8H last weekend. This week Madam Web star Dakota Johnson is returning to host the show for the second time with musical guest Justin Timberlake. In the latest SNL promo, Johnson gives fans a tour of the famous sketch comedy studio.

The minute-long video has Johnson giving a Cribs-style introduction as she takes us through 8H’s halls as she cracks jokes at the expense of people like SNL’s creator Lorne Michaels. Wigs, cue cards, and vast member Punkie Johnson are also not safe from the actress’ hilarious “wrath”. The latter of which is having her own Bear kitchen nightmare. This tour is another funny reminder why Johnson’s one of Hollywood’s brightest talents.

A Superhero in the Making

Image via Sony

While Johnson has had an incredible career over the last decade, it’s about to take the next step as she enters the Marvel universe with Sony’s next Spider-Verse film Madame Web. Johnson stars in this origin story for the famous Spider-Man allie alongside Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor and Adam Scott. While there has been much skepticism surrounding the given it centers around more obscure Marvel characters, the trailer has presented an interesting Final Destination-style death trap where Madame Web’s trying to prevent the death of three different Spider-Woman. Her carbonate abilities make her a unique hero in the Spider-Man canon. While she has appeared in the 90s Spider-Man animated series and video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, this will be Madam Web’s live-action debut. Given Johnson’s great range of past performances, there’s arguably no better actress to take on the role. She brings equal amounts of weight and humor to almost every role she’s in so it will be exciting to see Johnson suit up next month.

Madame Web releases in theaters on February 14, 2024. Until then you can view SNL’s new Johnson promo below. The new episode debuts on Saturday, January 27 at 11:30 PM EST. Full episodes of Saturday Night Live are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock