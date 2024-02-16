The Big Picture Luca Guadagnino's reimagining of the classic horror Suspiria surprised and impressed many with its muted presentation and inventive spin on the premise.

Dakota Johnson's exceptional performance as the lead protagonist plays a key role in the film's success and ability to bring together its chaotic elements.

Johnson's portrayal of her character's eerie docility and subtle transformation, combined with her standout dance scenes, added depth and emotional gravitas to the film's unsettling ambiance.

Any adaptation of a beloved classic is going to have lofty expectations set against it even before its premiere, and no creative team knows that more than the minds behind 2018's Suspiria. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this adaptation of the historic 1977 film of the same name shocked and outraged the horror community when it was announced. The original Suspiria, directed by the mythic Dario Argento, is considered by many to be one of the genre's best films — and perhaps the greatest Giallo film of all time — with its perfect fusion of vivacious colors and guttural horror creating a petrifying feature that still influences other media to this day.

There's no wonder why it has achieved such a high status, so when people learned there would be a reboot that stripped away its histrionics in favor of a more muted presentation, they were immediately annoyed — making its brilliance a shock to the countless people ready to write it off as another trashy reboot. While its inventive spin on the premise certainly aided in this acclaim there was one true key to success that made the movie exceptional: its lead, Dakota Johnson. The actress offers a riveting performance as this iteration's protagonist and offers a grounding presence that brings its chaotic elements together while epitomizing its creeping tone. She perfectly embodies this new installment, and without her, there's little chance it could have gone to the bloody heights that it did.

Suspiria Remake A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up. Release Date October 11, 2018 Director Luca Guadagnino Cast Dakota Johnson , Tilda Swinton , Mia Goth , Angela Winkler , Ingrid Caven , Elena Fokina Runtime 145 Main Genre Horror Writers Dario Argento , Daria Nicolodi , David Kajganich Tagline The Truth Hides Behind The Walls

This Isn't the 'Suspiria' You Remember

While both versions of Suspiria are lauded for their innovative storytelling, it's undeniable that the original is one of horror cinema's most influential titles. Its premise alone (of a young woman discovering her new dance company is filled with witches who ritually sacrifice their dancers) is inventive, but it's the movie's relentlessly bright colors and theatrical plot points that make it a twisty and terrifying experience. The reboot may have lost the more colorful aspects but it maintained this haunting energy, featuring some truly gruesome scenes but having them punctuate the eerie, anxiety-inducing spirit it attempts to establish throughout the film. It's a plus to have an ensemble known for their emotive prowess (Mia Goth and Tilda Swinton are experts at portraying truly wild and terrifying characters) but it's not their impassionated scenes that give Suspiria its unsettling ambiance. The terror in this film is a subtle one that fools audiences into believing they're watching something simple like a dance practice before gruesomely reminding them of the horrible places this plot has yet to go. Its horror is conveyed through a petrifying calm — which is made possible by Johnson's exceptional performance.

Her character Susie is a new member of the company who immediately sets herself apart from the fantastical artists by showcasing an eerily docile demeanor. She is a perfect conduit for the drab setting of their hulking academy or the melancholic, war-torn Berlin the movie is set within. While her measured words and expressions may first appear dull, it's this unexciting exterior that holds the monstrous layers of her character yet to be revealed — a similar metamorphosis to that of the plot. While this acting is stellar, it's in her dance scenes that Johnson truly shines, shedding the character's almost ethereal tranquility to create an animalistic scene of sporadic movements that hint at the body horror and unbridled chaos yet to come. Her understated acting serves as an avatar for the entire movie as — just like how the film measures its own scary moments to emphasize how ghastly the situation being portrayed is — it's her rare moments of brutal feeling that give the emotional aspects of the film the gravitas they need.

Before a Chaotic Climax, You Need a Bloody Beginning

Suspiria's finale sees the small moments of supernatural fear sprinkled throughout the plot reach their ultimate, most horrific climax. Even with these signs of where the movie may go, it's almost ridiculous to watch as the carefully plotted story becomes a petrifying scene of ritualistic body horror as the witches' plan finally becomes realized. From the demonic spellcasting to the entire troupe of possessed dancers thrashing on the ground it almost loses all of the careful dread it had been creating throughout its runtime — until Dakota Johnson appears and grants this mayhem the final monstrous edge it needs. It's in this final act that her already exceptional acting truly thrives as with a few subtle changes to her tone and expressions she presents a character who has transcended the fear that has permeated the entire film. It's her acting that justifies this wild bloodshed and reminds viewers of one of this movie's core truths: there is always a method to this madness.

With the spasming bodies, sharp instruments, and twisted physical horrors on display, this climax is almost too stimulating as it encapsulates all the horrors of the entire film in one scene. Beyond these gruesome sights, the reveal of what happened to the girls who'd been disappearing throughout the plot gives this finale an emotional weight which reminds audiences that, beyond the magical terror, these compelling characters are facing a truly disturbing end. It's at this emotional recognition that Dakota Johnson fully delivers on this entire reboot's purpose; this transformation into a literal deity does not see her become a loud, raucous being of pure evil, but rather through small nuances of voice and literal stance she's able to convey what a petrifying force her innocent character has turned into. In so many ways she portrays the story's ultimate terror, and she does it all with a serene coolness that only accentuates the explosive gore filling the blood-soaked world around her. Her standing apart from this chaos is what makes it so effective, and the ease with which she calmly dictates the horrific downfall of an entire coven truly embodies what this film set out to be.

There is No 'Suspiria' (2018) Without Dakota Johnson

Close

A film — especially a horror — often depends on its actors to not only tell its narrative but also grant its core themes a voice that the audience can understand. To proclaim the project's overall message through their performance and emphasize not only the story being told but the subliminal messaging its deeper storytelling holds. 2018's Suspiria was lucky to have a host of actresses whose sensational performances deliver the unhinged gore that so many fans of the original hoped to see in this reboot. Yet while the wild theatrics and immense bloodshed of its predecessor were certainly something that this 2018 version carried over, it is the understated ways it portrays a deeper, anxiety-inducing terror that defines the piece as something wholly new.

This wouldn't be possible without its lead, Dakota Johnson, whose performance is arguably her best to date; as Susie, she's able to portray a complex and mysterious character, someone whose peaceful exterior belies a deep well of dread and shepherds the movie's most terrifying aspects. It's because of her that its ridiculous end thrives in the way it does and it's with her grounded acting that the entire plot has a calming presence that keeps it from falling into bloody chaos.

Suspiria is Available to Stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON AMAZON PRIME