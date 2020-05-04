Dakota Johnson Movie ‘The High Note’ Unveils New Trailer, VOD Release Date

Focus Features has unveiled a new trailer for its Dakota Johnson movie The High Note, which will skip theaters in favor of a VOD release on May 29, the studio announced Monday.

Nisha Ganatra (Late Night) directed the feel-good film, which co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, and rising star Kelvin Harrison Jr. — plus, Diplo, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and frequent scene-stealer June Diane Raphael.

The High Note is set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene, where Maggie (Johnson) works as a personal assistant to Grace Davis (Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Focus is making The High Note available for a 48-hour rental period at a price point of $19.99, which is in line with Universal’s pricing for The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma. Ganatra directed from a script by Flora Greeson, and the film was produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of UK powerhouse Working Title.

The High Note looks like it could be a hit, especially among female audiences, so check out the latest trailer below, and then scroll down to watch Ellis’ announcement video on Instagram. And speaking of Dakota Johnson movies that may make more sense on VOD, here’s hoping Roadside Attractions and Gravitas Ventures make The Friend available soon, because I’m looking forward to that one and would hate to have to wait a year to see it. For more on that project, which co-stars Jason Segel and Casey Affleck, click here.