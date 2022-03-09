Attention, dog lovers! If you are the type of person that loves a story in which a dog is a major character, we’re here to tell you there’s a new four-legged big girl coming your way. In Dakota, the title character is an ex-service dog who forms a tight bond with the new family she joins. When trouble comes their way, Dakota pulls some Lassie stunts in order to protect her newfound family. The movie premieres in early April and Collider is excited to exclusively debut the film's trailer.

In the trailer for Dakota, we discover that the service dog is just the latest addition to a roster of animals that live in the farm kept by single mom Kate (Abbie Cornish) and her daughter Alex (Lola Sultan). Dakota was also Alex’s father former companion at war, and was brought home when he didn’t survive it. The dog, however, has a distinctive personality, ignores direct commands and loves ice cream – in other words, can we keep her?

Trouble comes knocking when the town’s rogue sheriff Danforth (Patrick Muldoon) develops a vendetta of some sort against Dakota and her family, and decides that he not only will do everything in his power to take away Kate and Alex’s farm, but also personally capture Dakota. He’s not a fan of happiness, apparently. But that prompts a dog-rescue mission, and we're always down for that.

Also starring in Dakota is William Baldwin, who was recently in Too Old to Die Young and the MacGyver reboot series. Rounding up the main cast is Tim Rozon, fresh out of Syfy’s Wynona Earp, and Roberto Davide, who was recently in Starz’s The Rook and AMC’s Soulmates.

Dakota is directed by Kirk Harris, who has had to deal with less tame animals in his career: he is the director both Bernie the Dolphin movies, so directing a dog must have been a walk in the park. The screenplay is by Johnny Harrington, who has previously penned thriller movie Dead Awake and western Sorrow, and now makes a curious switch to family films. Maybe this dog story is more than meets the eye in terms of twists? We'll have to wait a month to find out.

Dakota premieres in theaters on April 1, and will be available on VOD on May 20. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the film's official synopsis here:

Dakota, an ex-service dog, joins single mom Kate (Abbie Cornish) and her daughter Alex (Lola Sultan) to live on their small-town family farm. Dakota quickly adjusts to her new home and becomes somewhat of a local hero, soon becoming inseparable from Alex. But when the farm’s existence is threatened by the town’s rogue sheriff (Patrick Muldoon), Dakota must help the family band together and save the land.

