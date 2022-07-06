The drama series Dalgliesh has been renewed for not just one but two more seasons. The second and third installments of the British crime show are set to grace television screens in the next few years. Season 2 will begin shooting this Summer, but information about Season 3 is still unconfirmed, though filming will begin in Northern Ireland sometime in 2023.

The British production is a television adaptation of P.D. James’ novels that center on Adam Dalgliesh, a poet, detective, and recent widower. There are fourteen books that follow the titular character’s personal and professional life. Bertie Carvel stars as the detective in the TV series. The actor, singer, and director is well known in the theater world, having twice won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical and as Rupert Murdoch in Ink. He is also a Tony-nominated actor for his work in Matilda.

Another theater actor, Jeremy Irvine, appears in the series, playing Charles Masterson for four of the six episodes that total Season 1. The British actor portrayed a young Sam Carmichael in the follow-up movie in the Mamma Mia franchise titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. He made his cinematic debut as Albert Narracott in 2011 in Steven Spielberg’s War Horse, which earned him nominations for the London Critics’ Choice Award for Young British Performer of the Year and the Empire Award for Best Male Newcomer.

Image via Acorn TV

Season 1 of Dalgliesh is available to stream on Acorn TV and Prime Video through premium subscription. The first episode aired in the Fall of 2021 in the US and aired three days later in the UK. Season 2 is expected to be separated into three installments – Death Of An Expert Witness, A Certain Justice, and The Murder Room. Each installment will include two episodes, bringing the total season run to six episodes.

Helen Edmundson will continue as a writer for the series as she did in Season 1 and Stewart Harcourt will collaborate for the third and fourth episodes. Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill will direct A Certain Justice, and Geoff Sax is set to direct Death of an Expert Witness. Dalgliesh is developed by New Pictures, which was founded in 2013 by Charlie Pattinson, Elaine Pyke, and Willow Grylls. The production company is not new to the world of television, having also worked on Netflix's acclaimed series The Innocents, which stars Sorcha Groundsell and Percelle Ascott and Starz’s historical drama The Spanish Princess, which stars Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor.

Acorn Media Enterprises and All3Media International are set to share distribution rights. In response to the news, Sebastian Cardwell, the deputy chief content officer at Paramount in the U.K., said,“’Dalgliesh’ proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels.”

The news of another two seasons of the series will make fans of the nearly 50-year franchise extra excited after waiting so long to see the novels come to life. Stay tuned to Collider for more news of the series.

Check out the trailer below: