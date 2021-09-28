Are you ready to get an early look at Acorn TV's new literary investigation drama? Collider can exclusively reveal the first trailer for the upcoming season of Dalgliesh, premiering this fall exclusively on AMC Networks' British and International online streaming service. It stars Bertie Carvel as the titular detective Adam Dalgliesh, following him as he travels the countryside in 1970s England solving all sorts of interesting murder mysteries. The series was adapted for TV based on the bestselling Adam Dalgliesh Mystery novels by P.D. James, and will premiere starting on November 1.

The trailer starts strong by immediately establishing Dalgliesh's character as extremely arrogant, even going so far as to correct a younger man who fails to address him as "sir." But in spite of said arrogance, he's definitely called out more than once for his good looks, and seems to be admired for his ability to "see the underneath" when investigating and reading people.

We're also clued in to one of Dalgliesh's first cases in the series — the murder of a nursing student who gets poisoned to death, while ironically training to heal others.

Fans can expect Dalgliesh to investigate unusual cases including one in a home for the disabled, the mysterious double-murder of a resigned Tory MP and a homeless man in the same church, and many more. Each two-part mystery will feature a unique setting and cast. The Dalgliesh series cast includes renowned actors Jeremy Irvine, Natasha Little, and Mirren Mack (among others) guest-starring in the series.

Helen Edmundson (Mary Magdalene, An Inspector Calls, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher) serves as lead writer on the series and is joined by Stephen Greenhorn (Doctor Who). Lead director Jill Robertson (Trainspotting) is joined by Andy and Ryan Tohill (The Dig), and Lisa Clarke (Sanditon). Producers include Georgie Fallon (Criminal: UK), Martin Mahon (Game of Thrones), and Emily Russell (Murder in Mind). Elaine Pyke executive produces for New Pictures.

Dalgliesh will be split into three two-part episodes and premiere beginning on November 1. Acorn TV will make the show available for streaming in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico. Check out the trailer below:

