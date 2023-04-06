One of the most iconic artists of the last century is easily Salvador Dalí. But while many know his paintings, most don’t know the story of the man. Soon that will be changed as a trailer has been released for Dalíland, a new film which stars Ben Kingsley as the artist from director Mary Harron.

Dalíland takes a look at the famed painter and his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) in the later years of his career in 1974. The film is told through the eyes of James, played by The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney, a young assistant who is assigned to help Dalí and make sure he completes his paintings for an upcoming gallery show. James quickly finds himself wrapped up in “Dalíland” the chaotic and eccentric world that Dalí surrounds himself with. But the film is more than that, as Harron explains in an interview with Collider, the film is about “the last years of this legendary marriage between Salvador Dalí and his wife Gala.” Kingsley adds, in his own interview with Collider, that Dalíland is “amongst other things, the story of a marriage or the disintegration of a marriage, it’s like an autopsy of a relationship.”

In the trailer, viewers are treated with glimpses of the antics and parties that James witnesses while with Dalí. This includes drinking, dancing, and painting women’s butts to then be pressed against a canvas. The trailer also delves into Dalí’s struggles creatively, with money, and in his marriage. The film also stars Rupert Graves, Suki Waterhouse, Andreja Pejic, and Ezra Miller.

RELATED: 'Daliland' Images Offer Surreal Look at Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller as Salvador Dali

Who is Mary Harron?

Harron is the director of Dalíland who has previously directed some highly acclaimed films. She is likely best known for directing American Psycho but has also directed films like I Shot Andy Warhol and The Notorious Bettie Page. She has also directed episodes of hit series like OZ, Six Feet Under, and Big Love. Harron directed the film off a script by John C. Walsh.

Dalíland will be released in theaters and on-demand on June 9, 2023. Watch the trailer and read the full plot synopsis below: