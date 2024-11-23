If you're looking for a bingeable series famous for its cliffhangers and long list of episodes, look no further than Dallas. Before shows like Law & Order and Grey's Anatomy, Dallas was one of the longest-running primetime dramas in American history, and for good reason. The iconic soap opera, which aired from 1978 to 1991, revolved around the wealthy Ewing family, a perpetually at-odds family who presided over their oil empire in (you guessed it) Dallas, Texas. The series featured a large ensemble cast that included the likes of Priscilla Presley (yes, that Priscilla Presley) and I Dream of Jeannie's Larry Hagman and was nominated for 21 Primetime Emmys, winning four over the course of its 13-year run. It also happened to produce the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers: one that captured global attention, started an eight-month media frenzy, found itself referenced in a U.S. presidential election, and revolutionized television storytelling.

Who Shot J.R. in 'Dallas'?

Among all the members of the Ewing family, the most notorious by far was J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman), the oil baron and eldest son of the Ewing clan. Famous for manipulating, blackmailing, and scheming to maintain control of the family business, Ewing Oil, J.R. quickly became a standout villain in the series. So, when Dallas' third season finale ended with J.R. Ewing being shot by an unknown assailant, the show's viewership erupted. Dallas wouldn't return for another eight months, and the ensuing suspense coined the iconic phrase "Who Shot J.R.?”

Over those eight months, Dallas' cliffhanger ending became an American phenomenon: Saturday Night Live did a "Who Shot J.R.?” sketch, t-shirts emblazoned with "Who Shot J.R.?” and "I Shot J.R." were sold by the thousands, and bets were placed on the identity of J.R.'s attacker. In the run-up to the 1980 presidential election, Republicans wore buttons that read "Democrats Shot J.R." and Democrat Jimmy Carter joked that discovering the identity of the shooter could fund his reelection campaign. Allegedly, even the Queen Mother asked for the identity of J.R.'s attacker when Larry Hagman attended the 1980 Royal Variety Performance in London. It was no surprise that nearly 83 million viewers tuned in to discover who shot J.R. when Dallas returned for its fourth season, resulting in one of the most-watched television broadcasts in history.

The 'Dallas' Cliffhanger Changed TV For the Better

With its third season finale, Dallas cemented itself as a cultural icon, but more importantly, it changed the way television was and is made. Prior to 1980, ending a season of television with a dramatic, unresolved question was essentially unheard of. Before Dallas, shows used their season finales as an opportunity to wrap up the season's storylines and character arcs; after Dallas, suspenseful season finales became the television gold standard.

The "Who Shot J.R." cliffhanger and its overwhelming global response demonstrated to television producers the power of keeping audiences on the edge of their seats and tuning in for more — which was not typically how television shows marketed themselves at the time. The J.R. plotline spanned multiple episodes, with the shooter being revealed in the fourth season's fourth episode, "Who Done It," and similarly popular shows at the time like The Dukes of Hazzard and M*A*S*H typically had episodic formats, with self-contained stories. Dallas paved the way for serialized storytelling in television, which set the stage for shows like Lost, Game of Thrones, and Breaking Bad.

The influence of Dallas following the "Who Shot J.R.?" frenzy was undeniable. The Simpsons spoofed the plotline in 1995 with "Who Shot Mr. Burns?" and shows like Twin Peaks, the U.K.'s EastEnders, and The Walking Dead all featured storylines and moments that were influenced by the Dallas cliffhanger, to varying degrees of success. Ultimately, this iconic Dallas storyline didn’t just keep viewers guessing; it changed how stories are told on television.

