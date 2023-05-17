Frequently, there’s a big gap in time between a title’s casting announcement and its first look, but that isn’t the case for the Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel-led action thriller, Damaged. First hitting our radar at the end of March, we learned that the celebrated duo would be teaming up to come to blows in the film that recently wrapped production in Scotland. And, through this first peek, we’re beginning to get an idea of the strained and paranoid relationship between the leading men.

As his name is essentially synonymous with gangsters, spies, snakes, and all things action, there’s no suspension of disbelief needed to take in the picture of Jackson holding Cassel at gunpoint. With a no-nonsense look on his face, Jackson’s body leans towards the other man while Cassel tries to defuse the situation. Behind Jackson’s character, we can see photos and other investigative material strewn across a wall, laying out the mystery that his detective is trying to unravel.

Helmed by Killing Eve and Better Call Saul director Terry McDonough, Damaged sees a Chicago police officer traveling to Scotland after noticing some similarities in a string of serial killings that took place five years earlier. Believing that the same murderer has come back for more blood, the detective is especially connected to the case as his girlfriend was one of the slayer’s original victims. Produced by Paul Aniello and Red Sea’s Roman Kopelevich, the film also stars Gianni Capaldi (Among the Shadows), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), and John Hannah (The Mummy franchise).

Image via Red Sea Media

What Else Do Jackson and Cassel Have Coming Out?

Marvel fans have long been waiting to see Jackson don an eye patch and jump back into the world of Nick Fury, something he’ll soon be doing in both the Disney+ series Secret Invasion as well as the feature-length film The Marvels. Along with reprising his role as the founder of the Avengers, Jackson also has other irons in the fire that include Sony’s computer-animated Garfield movie and the ever illusive spy-thriller Argylle.

As for Cassel, the actor recently celebrated the first season arrival of his Apple TV+ series, Liaison, in which he stars alongside Eva Green. He and Green will team up again later this year with the release of both The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady.

No release window has been set for Damaged.