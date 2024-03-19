The Big Picture Detective Daniel Lawson (Samuel L. Jackson) is haunted by a serial killer in the new trailer for Damaged.

Jackson is trading Chicago P.D. for Scotland Yard in the new footage which promises a heart-pounding action thriller.

Damaged will be released in theaters and on digital on April 12, 2024.

A detective who works on a serial killer case, but despite their best efforts, can't catch the killer will likely always be haunted by the images of the dead and the feeling of failure. But for Samuel L. Jackson in Damaged, he'll get a second chance to track down the murderer. We've seen this detective trope dozens of times on television. But the new trailer for the film promises a few twists and turns, which are bound to make it stand out from the crowd.

The trailer opens with L. Jackson's Detective Daniel Lawson, a Chicago detective who gets a blast from the past when a serial killer cold case reemerges in Scotland. The story is told from Lawson's point of view and right from the start, the trailer teases religious undertones as L. Jackson's uniquely deep voice says, "Beware false prophets come to you in sheep's clothing for inwardly they're ravenous wolves." Lawson is then shown a folder as some scenes detailing the brutal murder of a young woman appear on the screen. Lawson learns that another person has been found in Edinburgh, and she matches five people who were killed in Chicago a few years prior. The woman has an uncanny resemblance to the young woman who was murdered earlier.

Lawson travels to Scotland and is paired with a local detective as they embark on investigating the victim's murder. The biggest twist is that the murders affect Lawson directly because his girlfriend was a victim of the killer. He and his partner Boyd try to find a link between the Chicago and Edinburgh cases. An investigation of the crime scene unearths ties to cult ideology, something the investigators think is the motivation for this murder. They zero in on a suspect, but the evidence is thin. Things take a turn when the killer shifts his attention to Boyd and begins taunting him with threats to his family. In the meantime, he continues killing more women. The affair becomes a web of confusion as the killer toys with them, but his antics make them even more determined to catch him.

Who Is Behind 'Damaged'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Apart from Jackson, the movie stars Vincent Cassel, John Hannah, and Kate Dickie. Filming was done in Scotland under Terry McDonough's direction. He has directed episodes of shows like Breaking Bad, Killing Eve, and Better Call Saul.

Damaged will be released in theaters and on digital on April 12, 2024. Watch the new trailer above.