The Big Picture Vincent Cassel shares wisdom about the past resurfacing unexpectedly in a sneak peek at the crime drama Damaged.

Samuel L. Jackson's character Dan Lawson has a personal stake in catching the serial killer.

Damaged features a star-studded cast including Kate Dickie and John Hannah, and is directed by Terry McDonough.

Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) is imparting some wisdom to Gianni Capaldi (A Day to Die) in an exclusive to Collider clip for Terry McDonough’s upcoming crime drama, Damaged. Sitting across from one another at a quiet restaurant, Cassel’s Detective Bravo explains to the younger officer, Glen Boyd (Capaldi), that nothing truly ever stays in the past and that things have a way of popping back up when you least expect. Tying his advice to the event that’s currently bringing the men together, Bravo urges Boyd to tell him everything he knows about the case they’re working on in hopes of giving him the best possible assistance in aiding in the capture of a serial killer.

Luckily for Boyd and Bravo, they aren’t the only two rushing against time to crack the case, as Samuel L. Jackson’s Dan Lawson also joins the hunt. For Lawson, Bravo’s words about the past ring more true than one could imagine as he’s already dedicated part of his career to tracking down this very killer. The Chicago detective was first on the trail of the murderer five years earlier, making him the perfect person to turn to when Scotland police notice a similar pattern in the string of killings. Eager to shut the door on the past once and for all, Lawson and Bravo, with the help of Boyd, will do whatever it takes to stop the sadistic madman before he claims another life.

Along with the leading trio of actors, Damaged also features performances from Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones), Mark Holden (Deep State), and John Hannah (Four Weddings and a Funeral). The project is the latest to come from McDonough, who lent his directorial vision to multiple episodes of AMC’s hit dramas, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The helmer also holds credits on other TV titles, including The Expanse and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

Samuel L. Jackson Continues To Be Hollywood’s Busiest Man

Close

Jackson has always been a “yes” man, loading up his plate with as many work opportunities as possible, and, along with Damaged, the actor has a slew of other movies on the way. Earlier this year, he appeared alongside Henry Cavill and a smattering of other stars in the spy feature Argylle. In addition to his role as a tough-as-nails Chicago police detective, he’ll soon be heard in the animated Garfield movie, Malcolm Washington’s big-screen adaptation of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, and Richard Gray’s Western flick, Unholy Trinity.

As for Damaged, you can catch our exclusive clip below and accompany Jackson and Cassel on the hunt for a killer in theaters, on-demand, and on digital on April 12. Learn everything there is to know about the McDonough-helmed film here in our handy guide.