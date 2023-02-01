With James Gunn's revelation of Damian Wayne Robin in the new DCU, there's something to be said about losing out on the preceding Robins.

With James Gunn's recent announcement of the DCU's first phase of their new creative direction came a startling revelation: the first Robin to carry the mantle in this new universe will be Damian Wayne. This announcement raises many possible concerns for the narrative future of this franchise, but at their center lies a much simpler question: What is the purpose of Robin in relation to Batman?

In the last few decades, many iterations of the Batman story have come and gone. Many have donned the cape and cowl, but few have even attempted to bring the Boy Wonder to the big screen in live action. The only two movies to do so were 1997's Batman and Robin and, extremely loosely, The Dark Knight Rises. Arguably, neither of these adaptations quite nail what makes Robin not just enjoyable but necessary to a Batman story, specifically starting with Dick Grayson.

Dick Grayson Defined What a Good Robin Should Be

On a fateful night, Bruce Wayne visited the circus to see the Flying Graysons fall to their death, sabotaged by Gotham's criminals as their son was powerlessly left to watch. Bruce sees the same fear he felt the night a mugger took his family in the eyes of Dick Grayson and decides to take him under his wing, adopting him while helping Dick navigate the grief Bruce endured alone. Dick Grayson then becomes the first Robin and sets the bar for what that mantle means both to Batman and the audience: Robin is the light that Batman cannot be.

Dick Grayson defines the role of Batman's sidekick as the young, plucky Boy Scout representing the bright potential of Gotham and, by extension, humanity as a whole. Dick does eventually outgrow the status of a sidekick and leaves to become a compelling hero in his own right, Nightwing, and this void leaves space for others to take on the role of Robin.

The Robin Mantle Passes on to New Batman Sidekicks

Jason Todd follows Dick Grayson as the second Robin, a troubled teen who uses crime fighting as an outlet for his rage. Jason's erratic antics eventually lead to his death at the hands of the Joker, an event that haunts Bruce even after Jason's resurrection. Tim Drake then succeeds the mantle as Robin, much more intellectually focused than the other Boy Wonders, sporting a detective mind to rival Batman's. However, even Tim Drake outgrows the Robin persona, finally handing it to Damian Wayne.

Who Is Damian Wayne?

Damian, the biological son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, enters Bruce's life after being raised as an assassin since he could walk. As Bruce once again takes a Robin under his wing, Damian must learn to rein in his hyper-violent tendencies.

What makes Damian a particularly confusing place to start a story of Batman and Robin relationships is that the arc for each of the non-original Robins has been to live up to the standards Dick Grayson defined for the mantle. Without the precedent to affirm what Robin stands for, someone like Damian can't miss the mark if it hasn't been set, both from an in-universe and audience perspective.

Why Batman Needs a Robin

Bruce Wayne is a broken man. This tenant is central to his character, causing him to become the Batman and prevent the tragedy that befell him from happening to others. That trauma and pain motivates him, but it also isolates him from everyone except his family butler, Alfred. Encouragingly, this is the aspect of Bruce Wayne that nearly every film adaptation of the character gets right, but there is a crucial part of this story that has consistently been pushed aside: Bruce's return to emotional connections.

The reason why not only one Robin but a line of succession of Robins, Batgirls, and other allies to Batman matters is because it opens Bruce back up to accepting what he feared to lose most, an emotionally connected family. Bruce begins his journey by losing Thomas and Martha Wayne, isolating himself to prevent the potential pain of the loss of others. However, through his expanding web of supporters, Bruce is able to open himself up again to a new family. It's no coincidence that this network of aides to Batman is commonly referred to as the "Batfamily," a group that has Bruce's back both physically and emotionally. Those foundations are set by the dependable, older brother persona of Dick Grayson and would be difficult to lay on the unstable figure of Damian Wayne: perpetually murderous child.

Why Robin Matters

The importance of the Boy Wonder transcends his simple status as a sidekick to Batman's crime fighting exploits, Robin is as significant of a symbolic foil to Batman's character as the Joker is. Robin is hope, he is the strength to keep going, he is the reminder that light will shine again no matter how bleak things seem, and Batman is the sacrifice that made Robin possible. That standard of symbolism is only possible by starting from the beginning with Dick Grayson and could prove problematic by jumping straight to Damian Wayne.

Batman is what Robin is able to grow beyond, a figure consumed by the darkness and trauma of his past, but the difference is that Robin is able to heal and move forward. That set of ideals is forged by Dick Grayson's example, a stirring reminder of the indomitable human spirit and the positive influence of emotional connection, something that might not hit the same resonance by starting with Damian Wayne.