Director Damien Chazelle made a huge splash with Whiplash in 2014, and he’s been a hot topic ever since. From the love letter to old Hollywood musicals that is La La Land (and the ensuing Oscar mix-up that made pop culture history), to the polarizing but undeniable spectacle of Babylon, Chazelle is a director who’s hard to ignore and comfortable tackling all kinds of subject matter. But while the movies he’s directed so far have been pretty eclectic, his career as a screenwriter has a surprising consistency to it: outside of the screenplays he wrote for his own movies, Chazelle started his career exclusively writing horror and thrillers. In fact, he almost helmed one of the best horror sequels of the 2010s before stepping down as director in favor of Whiplash – but Chazelle's mastery of tension is still evident in his work on the screenplay for 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Damien Chazelle Started As a Screenwriter for Thrillers and Horror Movies

Image via Paramount Pictures

Technically, Damien Chazelle’s feature film debut was an independent film from 2009 called Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, which he wrote as well as directed. But his first mainstream movie, Whiplash, wouldn’t get funding until years later, and in the interim, Chazelle broke into Hollywood by writing the script for The Last Exorcism Part II. While the 2013 film is regarded as a very poor follow-up to its predecessor, Chazelle had more success that same year with Grand Piano, a bizarre thriller starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack. The movie follows a talented pianist (Wood) performing a comeback concert who becomes the target of a mysterious sniper (Cusack) who threatens to kill him if he makes a single mistake during the performance.

The set-up feels like a pulpy mix of the claustrophobic Phone Booth and the Black Mirror episode “Shut Up and Dance,” and critics generally reacted favorably, although many acknowledged the inherent ridiculousness of the plot. Besides the mostly positive reception for Grand Piano, the film also gave Chazelle some important lessons on directing, particularly on how to work with music. Speaking with Slashfilm, Chazelle says that he was invited to Spain to visit the set of Grand Piano, where he “stole a bunch of tricks from [director Eugenio Mira]." Joking aside, Chazelle praised Mira as "really generous as a director,” allowing Chazelle “to just let [him] sit there and learn.” Since the movie revolves so heavily around music, Chazelle’s experience on the set of Grand Piano helped him on his equally music-heavy films La La Land and Whiplash.

'10 Cloverfield Lane' Was Almost Directed By Damien Chazelle