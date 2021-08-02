The actors join an already stacked lineup of names for Chazelle's drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, a period drama set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, has added three new cast members, per Deadline. Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Metcalf will join a sprawling ensemble led by Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Robbie and Pitt previously collaborated on another partially fictional Tinseltown tale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino. Babylon is also said to blend fact and fable as it charts the movie industry’s move from the silent era to the dawn of talkies.

It is unclear who Saturday Night Live alum Fineman, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Garlin, and The Middle’s Metcalf will play in the film, although at least some real-life figures are said to be involved. Babylon is currently filming in California, and was previously described by a source to THR as “The Great Gatsby on steroids.”

Chazelle’s last film was the critically acclaimed but cruelly snubbed Neil Armstrong drama First Man, which reunited him with his La La Land star Ryan Gosling, to basically a fraction of the attention and accolades. After that, he directed a couple of episodes of the Netflix drama The Eddy, which made next to no cultural impact, despite the involvement of Chazelle — the youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Director — wunderkind writer Jack Thorne, and composer Glen Ballard.

Babylon was originally set to star Emma Stone, whom Chazelle directed to an Oscar in La La Land, but she was replaced by Robbie. Pitt is coming off his own Oscar win, and will also be seen in a starring role in David Leitch’s incredibly exciting Bullet Train.

The ensemble cast of Babylon also includes Eric Roberts, Lukas Haas, Olivia Wilde, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire, in his first live-action acting role in eight years. The former Spider-Man star also executive produces, along with Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing.

Paramount has set Babylon for an awards-friendly release on December 24, 2022, before it goes wide on January 6, 2023.

