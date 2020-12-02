Margot Robbie isn't the only actress joining the cast of Damien Chazelle's Babylon, as Collider has exclusively learned that Wu Assassins star Li Jun Li has been cast as screen legend Anna May Wong, who is considered Hollywood's first Chinese American movie star.

Babylon is described as a period drama about the pivotal moment in the late 1920s when Hollywood moved away from silent films and embraced "talkies" with the release of The Jazz Singer. The script features various industry figures including Hollywood's first "It" girl Clara Bow, writer Elinor Glyn and studio boss Irving Thalberg, as well as an as-yet-uncast third lead who sources describe as an ambitious young man, born in the U.S. to Mexican immigrants, who dreams of working in the movie industry.

Robbie is in talks to replace Chazelle's La La Land star Emma Stone as Bow, after Stone was forced to drop out of the movie due to a scheduling issue, as first reported by Deadline. Pitt will play a fictional silent film star who struggles to make the transition to talkies -- which is what the first movies with synchronized dialogue were called -- and according to THR, is based on real-life figure John Gilbert. If Robbie's deal closes, she would be reunited with Pitt following last year's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

dreamland-image-margot-robbie-social
Image via Paramount

As for Anna May Wong, she appeared in silent films such as The Toll of the Sea and Douglas Fairbanks' The Thief of Baghdad before becoming a fashion icon and a stage star in Europe. She co-starred in several films of the early sound era in the following decade, and in 1935 she took a bold stand in the face of inequity when she turned down a role in The Good Earth after MGM refused to consider her for the lead role -- a Chinese character -- and instead hired a white actress to play the role under makeup. Unfortunately, that offensive practice was required at the time under the Hays Code, which dictated that the wife of a white actor in a film be played by a white actress.

Wong went on to portray Chinese and Chinese Americans in a positive light in several Paramount movies, and she eventually made history with her TV show The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong, which was the first-ever U.S. television show starring an Asian American series lead according to Wikipedia.

Li is a veteran actress whose many TV credits include Damages, The Following, Minority Report, Chicago P.D., Quantico and The Exorcist in addition to Wu Assassins. She'll soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Sex/Life. Li's feature credits have been limited thus far, so this is a major break for the actress, who is represented by the Gersh Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Paramount had planned to release Babylon next year on Christmas Day, but the pandemic may have made that plan too difficult, so we'll have to wait and see if it moves into 2022. Marc Platt is producing with Tobey Maguire and Matthew Plouffe, as well as Chazelle's wife, Olivia Hamilton. While we wait for Robbie's deal to close, click here to read about the movie she's planning to make with Christian Bale, John David Washington and director David O. Russell.

song-exploder-trent-reznor
'Song Exploder' Volume 2 Trailer Teases the Emotional Story Behind Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt" and More

If you love music, watch this Netflix series ASAP.
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1351 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider