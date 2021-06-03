Damien Chazelle’s latest film Babylon has rounded out its cast with some heavy hitters! Joining the La La Land director’s Hollywood picture are Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, and Damon Gupton.

These new additions join the likes of the previously-announced Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Katherine Waterson. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing, with Spider-Man himself Tobey Maguire, Helen Estabrook, and Adam Siegel as executive producers.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood Epic ‘Babylon’ Delayed to 2022

What we know about the movie is limited. Set during the turn of Hollywood, when movies went from being silent pictures to the “talkies,” Babylon will feature an all-star cast and if it is anything like Chazelle's love letter to Los Angeles with La La Land, we are sure to have some sort of whimsical feelings about the great switch in Hollywood.

The movie that most everyone instantly associates with the switch from silent films to talkies comes in the form of Singin’ In The Rain. The 1952 movie gave us a detailed look through song and dance into how actors and studios had to adjust to the now sound-based production. Although Chazelle’s Best Director-winning film La La Land was a musical, however, Babylon is not.

Chazelle has a way of exploring very specific moments in Hollywood through the process of creation that rope you into the story. Movies like Whiplash linger with us for so long because Chazelle makes you care about the story, even if some of the characters are unlikable. A project that allows the director to tackle this period of history with that level of specificity, plus a stacked cast like this? It’s going to be well worth our time. And who doesn’t want to see Flea in a 1920s movie? No, really. We all need to stop and think about that visual for a moment.

Babylon will premiere in select theaters on Christmas Day 2022 with a wide release on January 6, 2023.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Damien Chazelle Casts Li Jun Li as Anna May Wong in 'Babylon'

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cobra Kai's William Zabka Teases Interest in Directing an Episode, Revisits Working on 'How I Met Your Mother' and More Zabka also discusses the Johnny/Kreese fight in Season 3 and teases where Johnny's head is at going into 'Cobra Kai' Season 4.

Read Next