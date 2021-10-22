Paramount will give 'Babylon' an Oscar-friendly limited release in December 2022 before expanding it in January 2023.

Filming has wrapped on director Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon, crew member Bryan Mendoza revealed in a tweet. Mendoza’s picture also showed a period-appropriate clapperboard bearing the names of Chazelle and his regular cinematographer Linus Sandgren, who recently shot Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die. In Mendoza's words:

“And that's a wrap on Damien Chazelle's Babylon, easily one of the toughest projects I've worked on. Cheers to everyone involved, without a doubt one of the absolute best crews in all of Hollywood.”

Set in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Babylon is said to blend fact and fiction as it covers the industry’s switch from the silent era to the talkies. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie will reunite after working together on another Tinseltown tale, director Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

It’s unclear who they’re playing, but Collider reported back in 2020 that the film will feature “various industry figures” including Hollywood's first “It” girl Clara Bow, actor Anna May Wong, writer Elinor Glyn and studio boss Irving Thalberg. The film will also feature a third lead, described by sources as “an ambitious young man, born in the U.S. to Mexican immigrants, who dreams of working in the movie industry.” Babylon was described as a source to THR as “The Great Gatsby on steroids” and was partially shot on location in Los Angeles.

The film was supposed to star Emma Stone, who won an Oscar for her performance in Chazelle’s La La Land, but she dropped out due to scheduling issues. The filmmaker’s last feature was the underrated and unconventional Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, starring Ryan Gosling. Chazelle then directed a couple of episodes of the already forgotten Netflix drama The Eddy.

The film’s sprawling cast also includes Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin, Troy Metcalf, Eric Roberts, Lukas Haas, Olivia Wilde, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire, in his first live-action acting role in eight years. The Spider-Man star also executive produces along with Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel. Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt are producing.

Paramount will release Babylon in limited theaters on December 24, 2022 before it goes wide on January 6, 2023. You can check out Mendoza's tweet here:

