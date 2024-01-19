Damien Chazelle holds the distinction of being the youngest ever filmmaker to win Best Director at the Academy Awards, doing so at just 32 years of age. He'd exploded onto the scene a couple of years before that 2017 win, and has more or less spent the past decade making continually interesting, boundary-pushing, and stylish films. His films are defined largely by the way they (usually) use jazz music, the fact they tend to explore deeply passionate people pursuing a certain goal no matter the cost, and the frantic yet always controlled visual style, defined by things like camerawork and editing.

His filmography to date contains five feature films (including one that's fairly obscure), and two short films: one of which was adapted into a later feature film. Given Chazelle's still young age, it's safe to assume his body of work will become more vast - and hopefully more exciting - in the coming years, but what he's put out so far has generally been excellent. All seven feature films and short films of his are ranked below, starting with the decent and ending with the masterful.

7 'Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench' (2009)

Starring: Jason Palmer, Desiree Garcia, Sandha Khin

The first directorial effort of Damien Chazelle's that got him significant mainstream attention came out five years on from 2009's Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, with this initial feature film by the director easily being his most obscure. It would be nice to say that this was an underappreciated gem that's worthy of the kind of praise his later films received, but unfortunately, Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench is a little lacking... that being said, it's solid enough for a festival film made for just $60,000.

As a small-scale musical paired with a narrative that centers on a romance, it's easy to see Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench as a trial run for another film of Chazelle's that would (temporarily) win Best Picture in 2017's Oscar ceremony. It has a certain charm when approached with the right frame of mind, and the use of black and white does at least make it visually distinctive. For featuring music prominently and exploring some themes surrounding broad things like creativity and love (that would be better explored in later Chazelle films), it might ultimately be of some interest to fans of the director's later work.

6 'The Stunt Double' (2020)

Starring: Tom McComas, Preeti Desai, Nick Ballard

Anyone itching for a film about a stuntman who's not willing to wait around for the release of The Fall Guy might find the 2020 short film The Stunt Double worth checking out. Standing as an elaborate nine-minute-long promotional short for an Apple campaign called "Shot on iPhone," the premise of The Stunt Double isn't really what's interesting about it, and can be summarized as the story of a stuntman who wants to share the screen with the studio's leading lady, though his profession as a stunt performer keeps preventing that.

The interesting part of The Stunt Double is the fact that it was shot on an iPhone and uses a radically narrow aspect ratio, with the images featured throughout the short being almost twice as tall as they are wide. It can be interesting to see Chazelle play around with such an aspect ratio while finding ways to make familiar-looking shots stand out with the unexpected presentation. As far as lengthy advertisements/promotional videos go, it's probably one of the better - or at least more creative - ones out there, even if there's not much to it narratively and, when judged as a short film, it's really little more than a bit of an experiment.

5 'Whiplash' - Short Film Version (2013)

Starring: Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Nate Lang

2014's Whiplash was the film that truly put Damien Chazelle on the map as a filmmaker, though it was not the first Whiplash he directed. In 2013, he directed a short film version that ran for just 18 minutes and thereby included less than one-fifth of what the feature film of the same name contained. However, what is within the short film version of Whiplash ended up carrying over almost exactly to the feature-length version, though the 2014 one was ultimately more fleshed out, had some different actors, was more tightly edited, and looked a great deal more cinematic.

That's all to say that the existence of a larger, better, faster, and stronger Whiplash made one year on from this short film version kind of negates its existence, but when judging this short as its own thing, it does still feature much of the intensity and passion found in the superior Whiplash. It also has to be said that J.K. Simmons - who plays fearsome music teacher Terence Fletcher in both versions - is just as fantastic in this short film as he is in the feature film, for which he won an Oscar. It's safe to assume that Simmons instantly dominating the screen here was something that helped make this a successful proof of concept that would get expanded and perfected one year later.

4 'First Man' (2018)

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

First Man was Damien Chazelle's fourth feature film, and ended up feeling like quite the departure from the sorts of movies he'd made prior to this. It's a historical drama/biographical film about astronaut Neil Armstrong, principally focusing on how he prepared for the mission that eventually saw him become the first human being to walk on the Moon in 1969. It's an event in relatively recent history that many are likely familiar with, but First Man approaches it from an interesting angle, attempting to delve into Armstrong psychologically, and in a more subjective way than documentaries or docudramas might offer.

The ambitious approach is mostly successful, and though Armstrong is by no means a figure tied to the music or entertainment industry (like most of the main characters in Chazelle's other films), Chazelle still finds interesting ways to explore what drove him as a person. Like other films directed by Damien Chazelle both before and after, First Man looks at a passionate person driven to do something that others would see as too risky, with the pursuit of greatness being explored and some ambiguity present surrounding whether it was all worth it in the end (albeit less than Whiplash, for example).

3 'Babylon' (2022)

Starring: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva

Babylon is absolutely wild, and in all honesty, trying to best summarize just how wild it is with words would involve using copious amounts of profanity... in a good way. It's an epic film that's intentionally always just an inch or less from flying off the rails; a non-stop barrage of sex, drugs, violence, anti-social behavior, and bodily fluids; so, so many bodily fluids. It depicts the transition from the silent era to the talkies in a visceral and sweaty way that makes you feel like you're right there, watching an industry change forever while chewing up and spitting out various individuals - all with their own dreams and aspirations - caught up in the business.

It's both a love letter to cinema and a scathing critique of the business side of Hollywood; three hours of Chazelle coming to terms with the fact that a horrible and exploitative industry made great art, and asking viewers to similarly weigh up two contrasting feelings. It walks this line intentionally, though some came away from Babylon feeling bewildered by it all. At that stage, you can either just try to sit back and enjoy the crazy ride it offers, or approach it the way many approached Whiplash. That film's story challenges its protagonist, seeing what he's willing to do to himself and others around him in the pursuit of greatness. Babylon explores a similar premise, but on a much wider scale: looking at what an industry can do - and has done - in the pursuit of making memorable entertainment, and then wondering where - or if - some sort of line ought to be drawn.

2 'La La Land' (2016)

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend

The most moving and bittersweet film directed by Damien Chazelle so far (by quite a considerable margin), La La Land saw the filmmaker returning to the realm of romantic musicals some years after Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, and essentially nailing it this time around. La La Land has a remarkably straightforward premise for a movie that clocks in at over two hours, but it nevertheless seldom has a dull moment, with both the highs and lows in the central relationship depicted feeling resonant.

Mia (Emma Stone) wants nothing more than to be an actress, while Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is a musician who aspires to open his own jazz bar one day. Both care deeply for each other, yet find their relationship tested when each gets progressively closer to fulfilling their separate dreams. It's an undeniably dazzling movie, in terms of how it looks and sounds, with Stone and Gosling also being fantastic in the lead roles. The way it looks and feels, thanks to the amazing camerawork and use of color, is also worth highlighting. And, finally, the score by Justin Hurwitz is incredible (he also did exceptional work on Chazelle's First Man and Babylon).

1 'Whiplash' (2014)

Starring: Miles Teller, J.K. Simmons, Melissa Benoist

Time will tell whether Damien Chazelle can ever make a movie that'll top Whiplash, but at the same time, maybe he never needs to; it'd be hard to top perfection, after all. A much more dramatic and explosive film than the 2013 short film that preceded it, 2014's Whiplash throws viewers into a ceaselessly tense world where one young drummer will stop at nothing to achieve perfection, all the while being taught by an instructor who demands nothing less from his students. The two clash in a series of increasingly heated verbal (and sometimes physical) battles back and forth, all leading up to a jaw-dropping ending that must be seen to be believed.

Chazelle has explored passionate people, what drives them, and what they might be willing to sacrifice during their pursuit numerous times since Whiplash (and unpacked those themes on an epic scale in Babylon), but he's never done it as succinctly or impactfully as he did in this film. J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller have never been better, here playing teacher and student respectively, and the technical qualities of Whiplash - particularly the sound mixing and the anxiety-inducing editing - prove spellbinding. Whiplash is one of the very best films of the 2010s, and stands as the greatest of all the great feature films Chazelle has directed so far.

