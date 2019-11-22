Netflix Releases First Look Images From Damien Chazelle’s Musical Series ‘The Eddy’

0

Today, Netflix released some first look images from its forthcoming series The Eddy, a music based drama whose first two episodes are directed by Damien Chazelle. The Oscar winner also created the series. The show stars Leïla Bekhti (A Prophet), André Holland (Moonlight), Joanna Kulig (Hanna), Liah O’Prey (Mary Queen of Scots), Tahar Rahim (Mary Magdalene), and Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give).

Here’s what we know about the series so far:

An eight-part musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

Obviously, that’s not a lot of information. But if Chazelle’s proven anything, it’s that he thrives when marrying music with story. Whiplash is still his best work, in my view, but even La La Land emphasized the narrative more than it did its musical numbers. Before the big finale of that film, you almost forget you were watching singing and dancing about an hour earlier.

It should be noted that Chazelle did not write any episodes of The Eddy. But his 2018 film, First Man, demonstrated that he can helm someone else’s work (Josh Singer wrote that one) and still turn out a fantastic product. As a director, Chazelle seems most interested in the psyche of burdened people, and he’s able to draw that out of them through introspective moments. The silence in First Man is just as effective as the noise in Whiplash.

Just how exactly The Eddy will incorporate its musical angle remains to be seen, but Glen Ballard, and Randy Kerber are serving as the series’ composers. Ballard co-wrote and produced Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and helped record and write Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Bad albums. Kerber has done music work on over 800 movies, including Titanic, where he collaborated with the great James Horner. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award for his arrangement of Barbra Streisand’s “Over the Rainbow.”

You can check out the images below. The series is set to premiere sometime in 2020.