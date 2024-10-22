Over the past decade, filmmaker Damien Leone has become a rising force in the horror genre. Having started in the special effects arena, Leone made waves in 2011 with his short films, The 9th Circle and Terrifier, which sparked the return of the murderous Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) in All Hallows' Eve and later in his own feature film series, the most recent of which just hit theaters. But before the Terrifier franchise was officially launched with David Howard Thornton taking up the killer clown role, Leone tried his hand at a different set of monsters. Inspired by the Universal Monsters franchise of old, the director brought two unlikely beasts together for his 2015 film, Frankenstein vs. The Mummy, and, unfortunately, the whole thing sort of falls flat.

Damien Leone Wanted to Make His Own Frankenstein Movie

Originally, Leone was only supposed to do the special effects and creature designs for Frankenstein vs. The Mummy, which was at first envisioned as a found-footage horror picture. But Leone, a major fan of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein novel, had some ideas of his own and convinced the producer to let him direct the project himself. "I asked him if I could rewrite it myself and for the same budget make it cinematic," Leone told Wicked Horror in 2015. "It was really ambitious because it’s so easy to shoot a found footage movie, but he agreed as long as I could deliver for the same budget." After his previous success with All Hallows' Eve, Image Entertainment was willing to take a chance on Leone, and so he decided to tell a story more akin to Shelley's original novel.

After writing the script in only a few weeks, Leone set out to bring his vision for Frankenstein to life. Although there are plenty of monster movie crossovers out there — Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, House of Frankenstein, and House of Dracula perhaps being the most notable — there has never been a feature-length on-screen confrontation between Frankenstein's Monster and the Mummy. Audiences came close when Stephen Sommers made his two Mummy reboot films followed by Van Helsing (which reunited Dracula, Frankenstein, and the Wolf Man), but those two properties never ended up crossing paths. But for Leone, it wasn't so much about the beat-'em-up nature of a crossover that appealed to him so much as making his own stamp on the Frankenstein legacy. Of course, he couldn't use anything that Universal had already copywritten, such as the classic Boris Karloff appearance from the 1931 film, so instead he pulled inspiration from the book.

The film largely follows a young Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Max Rhyser) who is obsessed with death, life, and immortality. Eventually, he creates his own creature (played by Constantin Tripes) who serves as the physical embodiment of all his work and research. When the monster does finally come to life, he's a bit homicidal, and is, like in Shelley's novel, appalled by his own appearance. So, he sets his sights on Victor's girlfriend, fellow academic Naihla Khalil (Ashton Leigh), who recently brought her own undead creature, the Mummy Userkare (Brandon deSpain), back with her from a dig in Egypt.

'Frankenstein vs. The Mummy' Largely Fails to Deliver on Its Premise

Despite the film's title and premise, Frankenstein vs. The Mummy doesn't quite deliver on the story it sold us in the trailers. The titular monsters barely interact in the film, only battling each other in a few fast-paced moments near the very end of the picture. Even that is abruptly interrupted by the Victor/Naihla romance plotline. Instead of focusing more on the monsters and how they might engage with each other, this B-horror flick centers on Victor's downward spiral and his monster's homicidal behaviors/desire for a new body, all while intercutting to the Naihla/Mummy plotline in between. It's sort of a mess, and while the premise itself is fascinating, it doesn't quite land when propped up against some of the bigger motion pictures that likely inspired it.

Of course, there's more to monster stories than just pitting two of them against each other. Themes about the nature of humanity, the value of life, and the dangers of playing God are all elements that make the best Frankenstein adaptations work, but Leone's attempt doesn't feel like it ever does more than barely scratch the surface. While he is largely faithful to the Frankenstein's Monster character and his journey throughout the Mary Shelley novel, he still uses that abnormal brain trope that we've had more than enough of by now. Considering his success with his original Art the Clown character, Frankenstein vs. The Mummy is an oddity in Leone's filmography. Still, the Exorcist-inspired appearance of Frankenstein's Monster to the breathtaking Mummy proves that even some of the dullest of horror flicks can have their own bright spots too.

Frankenstein vs. The Mummy is available for streaming on Tubi.

