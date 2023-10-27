The Big Picture Damien Leone, director of the Terrifier franchise, expresses his desire to remake Friday the 13th, stating his love for Jason Voorhees and his intention to make the character as scary as possible in an '80s setting.

Damien Leone has quickly become one of the most beloved directors in the horror genre thanks to his work on the Terrifier franchise. Art the Clown is getting ready to return to theaters next week with the highly anticipated Terrifier 2 re-release that’ll feature a sneak peek at next year’s Terrifier 3. However, while Art remains the focus of Leone’s horror world, there’s one slasher the director would love to get his hands on. That would be none other than Friday the 13th.

While talking to Slash Film the director said, “I’ve been on record for quite some time now saying if I could ever remake one slasher film, it would be Friday the 13th.” He would continue on expressing his love for the series and how he would approach Jason Voorhees saying:

“Jason was always my favorite slasher since I was a little kid, and I think that there’s a way to … I mean, my approach would be to keep it in the ’80s, honestly. I would have it take place in the early ’80s. I would try and make him as scary as possible because I feel like that’s something they kind of lost as the movies went along. You just start getting too comfortable with these villains and you need to be scared of them again.”

This isn’t just fan conjecture either as Leone has had meetings about the franchise. He finished off stating, “Believe it or not, I’ve gotten to talk to some people who are execs who are in charge of that franchise. I think I’m still a little too obscure on that Hollywood list of people that they would approach to direct that film.”

When is the Next ‘Friday the 13th’ Releasing?

Friday the 13th as a franchise has been suspended under Camp Crystal Lake for over a decade thanks to rights disputes between screenwriter Victor Miller and producer Sean S. Cunningham. The lawsuit ended in 2021 which meant work on new projects could start, but that doesn’t negate the fact that it left us with a Jason size hole in our horror loving hearts for many years. That hole will soon be repaired with a new Crystal Lake prequel series from A24 debuting on Peacock in 2024 and Cunningham may or may not be working on a new film in the franchise.

However, whatever the case may be, the thought of Leone remaking Friday the 13th would be horrific music to any genre fan’s ears. It would be the perfect too given Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are two of the best slashers to come along in the last decade. Not just because Art the Clown is bone chillingly crazy, and his kills are insanely graphic, but because the lore that Leone has built around that madness has been full of heartfelt meaning. When Friday the 13th does return, it will be in desperate need of characters we care about and a definitive “final girl” that the franchise arguably never had. Leone is an expert in that department as Sienna from Terrifier 2 has become a genre icon.

When is ‘Terrifier 3’ Releasing?

Whether Leone ever gets a chance to play in Friday the 13th’s world remains to be seen, but the director will be pretty busy with Terrifier 3 coming out in late 2024. The film’s first poster and teaser will be attached to Terrifier 2’s re-release that starts on Wednesday, November 1. You can get your tickets now on Terrifier’s website. Leone also did the VFX work for the upcoming horror thriller Stream.