2022 was a legendary year for horror. There were so many amazing original genre gems mixed in with some incredible bloody sequels. This included the long-awaited Terrifier 2 from director Damien Leone. The slasher sequel saw the return of horror fans’ favorite modern genre icon Art the Clown and was both a mega critical and box office hit. Now, while talking to Insider about the Terrifier franchise and its exciting future, Leone teased that he’s teaming up with horror legend Sam Raimi for his next original project.

“There is an original project I have in development with Ghost House Pictures, which is Sam Raimi’s production company,” Leone said. The director continued on saying, “So if that happens, that would be amazing. I’m really hoping that that could happen before Terrifier 3, or it might happen right after, we’ll see.” Leone also confirmed that he’s currently writing Terrifier 3.

If this mystery project does indeed happen this would be a match made in horror heaven. Raimi defined the horror genre in the 80s with The Evil Dead and Evil Dead 2 before he completed his wild trilogy with 1992’s Army of Darkness. His other horror films include the underrated Drag Me To Hell and the recent Marvel sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While Raimi hasn’t been in the director's chair much in the past decade, his production company Ghost House Pictures has produced many new horror hits since its conception in 2002. This includes The Grudge, Evil Dead (2013), Don’t Breathe, and Crawl. The next horror venture for the studio is the latest installment in the Evil Dead series, Evil Dead Rise.

Leone’s Crafting His Own Horror Legacy

Ever since Art the Clown murdered the scene in 2013’s anthology film All Hallow’s Eve, Leone’s been pushing the horror genre to its limits by bringing it back to its blood-soaked, gory, roots. Terrifier cemented Art as a household slasher name with Leone’s emphasis on practical effects quickly making him a fan-favorite in the horror community. While Terrifier could be seen as just your average slasher in the story department, its brutal kills have become the stuff of legend. Terrifier 2 adds to that horrifying legacy while adding an epic, surprisingly emotional, story to Art’s continued madness. It was not only one of the best horror films of last year that made an insane $14 million at the box office on a small $250,000 budget, Leone gave horror fans a treat by introducing a new complex “final girl” in Lauren LaVera’s Sienna. Sienna turned the Terrifier franchise into a biblical horror epic which only looks to expand in Terrifier 3. When talking about the third film with Insider, Leone said:

“I definitely want to make at least one more. There may be two to tell this story and tackle all the ideas that I have in my head. Because there’s a lot more to explore with Art the Clown, the Pale Girl, Victoria, and certainly Sienna as our final girl. We will be following her journey to the end of this franchise.”

While the timeline for his upcoming project with Raimi is still up in the air, just the idea of the two working together is enough to get horror fans salivating. No one makes a film like Raimi or Leone. So as we wait to see if this new original horror project happens and Terrifier 3, you can buy Terrifier 2 on 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD now. The trailer for the slasher epic can be seen down below.