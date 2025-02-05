No matter what side of the political aisle you fall on, or whether you're an American or not, you have to admit that things have gotten rather interesting of late with the re-election of Donald Trump as the United States President. Trump creates a lot of passion among people. It seems you either love him or hate him, with no in-between. This has led to some controversy in the horror community from the Terrifier franchise of all places. After stars David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera divided fans by criticizing Trump, director Damien Leone attempted to calm things down by claiming that his films aren't political. While he may have meant well, his words have caused even more uproar, and his refusal to take a stand made him look weak. He knew what he was doing and just didn't want to get involved, so he took the easiest way out possible. Sorry, Damien, all horror is political. Even your Terrifier films have a deeper message, whether you want to admit it or not.

Damien Leone Said He Doesn't Make Political Films