Damian Priest, one of WWE’s top stars and a former World Heavyweight Champion, recently revealed a surprising story from his rise in the wrestling world. During an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Priest disclosed that he had been offered a role in the hit Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever back in 2022, only to have the opportunity snatched away from him. Intriguingly, Priest made it clear that Marvel wasn’t responsible for the decision.

“It’s a long story but … basically … it got taken away from me, but not from Marvel. [Did you have the role?] Ya,” Priest revealed, leaving fans to wonder who could have intervened in such a high-profile opportunity.

Rumours at the time suggested that Priest had auditioned for the role of Namor, a pivotal character in the Black Panther sequel who ended up being the primary antagonist in the film. Although he ultimately didn’t make it to the big screen, the fact that he secured the role speaks volumes about his acting potential and his ability to transition from the squared circle to Hollywood.

Why Didn't Damian Priest Play Namor in 'Wakanda Forever'?

Image via Marvel Comics

But who could have possibly derailed this promising opportunity for Priest? The answer might lie in WWE’s own backyard. Given Vince McMahon’s notorious reputation for controlling the careers of his talent, it’s not hard to speculate that the disgraced former WWE owner might have had a hand in pulling Priest out of the Marvel project. McMahon has a long history of exercising iron-fisted control over WWE superstars, often dictating not just their in-ring personas but their outside ventures as well.

This wouldn’t be the first time McMahon has interfered in his talent’s outside opportunities. Over the years, McMahon has been known to restrict WWE superstars from pursuing projects that could potentially take them away from the company’s programming. For instance, McMahon famously resisted allowing his top stars to explore film roles or other entertainment opportunities unless they were under WWE’s banner, and even then, he would remove them for reasons ranging from the company's image (C.M. Punk being removed from The Marine 3 as he did not look "heroic" enough) to commitment to the company (Dave Bautista's role in The Man with the Iron Fists reportedly caused issues as it wasn't under the company banner). Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, now a global movie star, had to fight tooth and nail to break into Hollywood while still under McMahon's watchful eye.

In more recent years, McMahon’s controlling nature extended to social media and third-party platforms, where he placed restrictions on WWE talent from engaging in activities that weren’t directly tied to WWE. This led to widespread backlash from fans and wrestlers alike, further highlighting McMahon’s unwillingness to let his performers spread their wings beyond WWE’s universe. Given this history, it’s not a stretch to imagine that McMahon could have pulled the plug on Damian Priest’s role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, seeing it as a potential distraction from his commitments in WWE.

Despite missing out on the chance to appear in the Marvel blockbuster, Priest has continued to thrive in WWE. He captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 and most recently secured a major victory in a tag team match alongside Rhea Ripley at WWE Bash in Berlin. His wrestling career remains on an upward trajectory, but fans can’t help but wonder what could have been if he had been allowed to pursue his Hollywood ambitions. Stay tuned to Collider for more.