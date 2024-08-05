The Big Picture Damned If You Do features Harvey Guillén and Kate Siegel in a dark comedy about friends who sell their souls to the devil.

Joining the star-studded cast are Ginger Gonzaga, Paulo Costanzo, Beth Dover, and Ed Weeks in this upcoming unpredictable film.

No release date yet for Damned If You Do, but fans of Guillén's hilarious performances will be excited to see this unique story unfold.

Damned If You Do will be the title of an upcoming comedy that will feature Harvey Guillén as an actor and executive producer, according to Deadline. The project will be directed by Jake Rubin and Evan Metzold, who will continue to define their style with the unpredictable story. The premise of the movie will follow a group of teenage friends who have sold their souls to the devil. After everyone grows up to lead very different lives, the group must be reunited once again, as the contract's deadline comes closer. Damned If You Do is this team's quest to get their lives back.

Harvey Guillén has gained plenty of fame due to his role as Guillermo in What We Do in the Shadows. The amusing comedy that follows a group of vampires who attempt to live together has been running for the course of six seasons, with the latest installment set to premiere later this year. Besides running around as a vampire in What We Do in the Shadows, Guillén was recently seen in Lopez vs. Lopez and Blue Beetle. There's no denying that the performer's comedic talents will be a perfect match for the tone of Damned If You Do.

Guillén won't be the only star featured in Damned If You Do, with Kate Siegel also confirmed to be a part of the cast. The star is known for becoming a horror icon when it comes to the television series developed at Netflix. Titles such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher have seen Siegel proving to the world why she's an acting powerhouse. Damned If You Do will allow Kate Siegel to move away from the serious dramas she's known for, as she steps into a dark comedy.

More Additions to the Cast

Close

Several other performers have also joined the cast of Damned If You Do, including Ginger Gonzaga, Paulo Costanzo, Beth Dover and Ed Weeks. Gonzaga recently starred in She-Hulk, the Marvel Cinematic Universe television comedy that followed the titular character as she balanced her life as a hero and a lawyer. Costanzo was seen in Royal Pains, the show that was centered around a brilliant diagnostic surgeon who moves to the Hamptons. Time will tell which characters will stand out from Damned If You Do, as they all race towards getting their lives back from the contract they signed in high school.

A release date hasn't been set for Damned If You Do. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.