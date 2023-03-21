In another creative shake-up, Deadline has confirmed Above the Line’s reporting that screenwriters Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have both left their untitled Star Wars film. The project, set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is still moving forward at Lucasfilm.

Despite the acclaimed talent exiting the development process, it is reported that the film will be officially announced in April during Star Wars Celebration. The plot of the well-guarded film remains largely mysterious, but early indications suggest the project is incredibly important to Lucasfilm for one big reason. It has been rumored that the film will take place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and feature characters from the sequel trilogy. If true, this would mark the first time that the characters from the newest films would return to the franchise. Moreover, it would likely be the next feature-length Star Wars project to hit theaters.

The already-thin Stars Wars theatrical slate has faced significant creative dropouts as of late. Recently, it was reported that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s mysterious Star Wars project, written by Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ Michael Waldron, was no longer moving forward. Moreover, Patty Jenkins would not be piloting the previously-announced Rogue Squadron, shelved indefinitely. The exact reasons for their premature cancelations remain unclear, but filmmakers parting ways with Lucasfilm has become less common as the years go on. That said, it seems the studio is determined to get Obaid-Chinoy's film off the ground despite the absence of Lindelof and Britt-Gibson.

The Project Was Already Facing Difficulties

Although the news is relatively shocking, the writing was on the wall. During an interview with /Film, Lindelof remarked the difficulty of entering the Star Wars universe and hinted at the futility of making the project:

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist. That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

It remains uncertain if his contributions to the Star Wars project will live on, but Lindelof has a new series with his imprint all over it.